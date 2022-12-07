Kevin McCarthy’s quest for the House speakership hit another snag Tuesday when Rep. Andy Biggs renewed his challenge against Marjorie Taylor Greene’s sock puppet.

“I’m running for Speaker to break the establishment,” Biggs tweeted. "Kevin McCarthy was created by, elevated by, and maintained by the establishment.” The former Republican president, whom Biggs slavishly supports, should qualify as the “establishment,” but Biggs is posturing like it’s 2016.

In a Daily Caller op-ed, Biggs wrote, in the most generous use of that word, "We cannot let this all too rare opportunity to effectuate structural change pass us by because it is uncomfortable to challenge the Republican candidate who is a creature of the establishment status quo, or because the challenge is accompanied by some minimal risk.”

Effectuate structural change? This is all very corporate-speak gibberish, but Biggs insists McCarthy’s the true “swamp” creature.

Biggs, a known crackpot, has a detailed list of complaints about McCarthy that we admit are mostly all true. Biggs is correct that McCarthy has the backbone of a jellyfish. He originally wanted to rebuke Donald Trump and even considered censuring him right after January 6, but he folded and bent the knee to the mad MAGA king.Yes, he defended the new Republican arch enemy Liz Cheney before turning on her. He was also too dumb to notice someone (Elise Stefanik) recording his private leadership conversations where he trash-talked Trump. (We're not saying it's Elise Stefanik. It's just a locked-door murder mystery with only one guess.)

McCarthy needs the support of at least 218 out of 222 Republicans. So far, five House Republicans, from the rightwing Freedom Caucus, have publicly opposed McCarthy’s speakership bid. Most are firm “hell to the nos.” This includes Rep. Bob Good from Virginia, who told Axios he’s voting for Biggs. Good suggests that McCarthy’s situation has only deteriorated since he won the party's speaker nomination with just 188 votes.

"I think you're going to see more people come out publicly in the very near future … [some] are privately acknowledging they are not going to vote for him, and that's growing," he said.

The wannabe speaker had made a deal with literal devil Marjorie Taylor Greene, but it was about as useless as her University of Georgia degree. She has whipped votes on his behalf but she’s failed to prevent the Freedom Caucus revolt and couldn’t even keep fellow kook Matt Gaetz in line.

McCarthy has demonstrated an astonishing capacity to debase himself for superficial power, so it’s not a shock that he's vowed to keep fighting even if he fails to secure the speakership on the first vote. Only 14 speaker elections have gone to multiple ballots: There were two in the 18th century, 11 in the 19th Century, and one in 1923, so that’s a nice anniversary tribute.

The process is conducted through a roll call vote and hasn’t been updated with modern technology. Revotes could still take forever, while Democrats point and laugh. “Forever,” by the way, is only slightly hyperbolic: The 1857 speaker vote took 133 ballots over two months.

Rep. Don Bacon, who co-chairs the Main Street Caucus, seems willing to pull the plug on McCarthy if he can’t seal the deal promptly. He’s open to working with Democrats for a “consensus” choice.

"After multiple, multiple, multiple votes, and they’re not willing to [budge] ... We will do our best to put something together and get an agreeable Republican," he said.

That’s actually more realistic than Jim Clyburn’s suggestion Sunday that McCarthy could seek help from Democrats. In fairness to my fellow South Carolinian, he was probably trolling them.

“If there are seven or eight people who are not going to vote for him, then I would advise him to go and look on the other side of the aisle and see whether or not there are some deals over there to be made as well,” Clyburn said. “I think that if we could sit down together, we might be able to forge an agenda that would be acceptable to 218 people.”

We assume the most basic Democratic deal would require that Republicans don’t strip committee membership from Rep. Adam Schiff and Ilhan Omar or impeach the entire Biden family. McCarthy is owned by Greene and Trump so could never accept those terms. (Biggs also now claims that McCarthy is the “choice of the Left.”)

But Republicans in disarray are Republicans not investigating how Hunter Biden hired Dr. Anthony Fauci make COVID for him. Democrats should let them rot. No life boats for anyone.

