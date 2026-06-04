Andy Ogles, he is this Tennessee Republican congressman who is dumb as a bag of hammers, and also just a complete sack of shit. (Yes, he’s the one who raised $23,000 to build a burial garden for stillborn infants, which was subsequently never built.)

Ogles thought he had a good tweet to commemorate Nuclear Family Month, the thing conservative Christian white nationalists and kid-touchers are doing as counterprogramming to Pride Month this June. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is calling it “Fidelity Month.” Kay Ivey in Alabama is calling it “Strong Families Month.” And in Ogles’s Tennessee it’s Nuclear Family Month.

It’s all euphemisms, what they mean is that God hates fags. They’re vile, irredeemable, bigoted human execrement, and that’s what they’re doing to oppose Pride month.

But Republicans didn’t like Ogles’s tweet, we guess because it was a little bit too honest about their intentions:

Hasn’t Ogles heard? We’re only saying “nuclear family month.” We’re not saying the first part about God hating fags right now. That completely defeats the purpose of creating a euphemism like “nuclear family month”!

Dumbass!

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Immediately came the condemnations, rushing down like waters, from Democrats of course (like Katherine Clark above), but also from Republicans who were appalled, appalled at this bald-faced show of bigotry by one of their own. A Republican acting like an anti-gay lunatic bigot? No they never!

There was New York Rep. Mike Lawler (R-swing district), who came out, well, swinging:

After Ogles deleted the tweet, Lawler added to CNN:

“I’m not going to dispute his statement, but the fact is that tweet was offensive. I know it was offensive to many colleagues and staff members here, and you know it was pretty clear that it was f**ing stupid so,” Lawler said. Lawler continued “everybody has family members, friends, neighbors, colleagues, staff that are in fact homosexual, and to somehow insinuate that they are less than or not Americans, or should not be Americans, is idiotic and offensive. And I was clear about that yesterday. I’m glad he deleted the post, but do better.”

“Do better,” said the white Republican. LOL.

Rep. Nick Lalota, also a Republican from a swing district, told CNN, “Gross, disgusting tweet, inappropriate. All Americans, regardless of their sexual orientation, should enjoy the protections of America, our Constitution, and all of our blessings.”

But it wasn’t just Republicans from swing districts who are already worried they’re going to lose big in November.

Ted Cruz got in on the woke “let’s not kill gays” bandwagon:

Asked by TMZ whether he agreed with the post, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said, “For all of recorded history, homosexuals have been part of humanity.” “I’m quite libertarian by nature,” he continued. “I think the behavior of consenting adults is their business.”

Thanks, Ted.

Even Tennessee bonkers yokel Rep. Tim Burchett said, “I thought it was wrong. You know what people do in their own dadgum bedrooms, is their business.” And House Speaker Mike Johnson, a bigot’s bigot, one of the most disturbed Christian nationalists in the whole country, started talking about what the Bible is unequivocal about:

“The Bible is unequivocal, We’re supposed to love our neighbor as ourselves. Everybody is supposed to treat every single person with dignity and respect whether we agree with them or not. That’s a Christian virtue, that’s a biblical virtue, it’s an American virtue. It’s part of we are,” Johnson said. “Andy took it down and did it publicly. He should have done that. It was the right response.”

Hahahaha, fuck off.

All of these people are cross-burning trash, albeit perhaps on different levels. Pardon us, though, if we’re not real concerned with differentiating who votes for the Nazis because Hitler makes the trains run on time vs. the ones who are truly in it for the Jew hate. They’re all voting for, and representing, the Nazis.

This is, of course, Andy Ogles’s brand, the thing he does, in the absence of an ability to add anything of value to anyone’s life. He tweeted in March about Muslims:

He also demanded an investigation into the NFL and NBC for airing the Bad Bunny halftime show, due to all the perverted and untranslatable Spanish-ness that happened there. He’s just a subhuman pig, that’s all.

Ogles, as we said, deleted the tweet, blamed it on a staffer and apologized:

Ooh, they got reprimanded! What a naughty, naughty employee! (If we even believe Ogles didn’t tweet it personally, and we do not.)

In response, he got replies from bluechecked Republicans that said things like “You were looking good but you crossed the LGBTQ mafia and folded like a lawn chair. Deeply disappointing. These people will hate you anyway but you apologized and blame your staff to lick the boot.” Another: “You really bent the knee to the left and are apologizing for this? THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT WE WANT YOU TO BE SAYING. You are a weak pathetic disgrace for a man, you stand for absolutely nothing."

And how about:

Because this is who these people really are.

Lots of people are pointing out that there truly is a very gay side of the DC MAGA coalition, lots of self-loathing white Republicans like those we discussed in this article at our side gig The Moral High Ground. But those token Marys are fuckin’ stupid if they think they’re the ones in the coalition who are going to win out, that white supremacist Christian nationalists will settle for anything other than one day sending them to the gulag along with all the other wokes.

This is who they are.

Homocon Dave Rubin found this out — yet still won’t admit it — when he and his husband announced they were going to be dads, and in response garden-variety Republicans on Twitter showered them with virulently homophobic hate and condemnation, and suggestions that their children should be taken away. Men like Rubin have so little self-esteem, value themselves so little that they’re willing to “agree to disagree” about their very lives and dignity. (Which is how Rubin is able to justify his friendship with the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles, a man who fundamentally believes exactly the same things Andy Ogles tweeted.)

It’s worth noting that this is happening against the backdrop of a year, administration, and era where American society is actively moving backward on equal rights for all people, obviously egged on by the fact that Republicans are letting their Nazi flags fly proudly these days. Support for marriage equality is actually slipping in the United States, and the movement is among Republicans. NBC News cites Gallup, which found in 2021 that 55 percent of Republicans supported marriage equality, but now it’s only 37.

You one of those ignoramuses who thinks Obergefell is settled law, that this illegitimate partisan hack Supreme Court won’t start abusing gay people the second it feels like it has the right case?

Andy Ogles had to take that tweet down because he said the quiet part loud, no more, no less. And yet all those governors’ “Nuclear Family Month” declarations remain.

They mean the same thing, dumbasses.

OPEN THREAD.

[CNN / NBC News]

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