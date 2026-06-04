Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

I can't even with this bullshit hate. Sigh.

INSTEAD:

This is a cat named Marshmallow.

When she found her way to me she was old and cranky, her name was Lucky. Turns out she just needed love and a new name. She crossed the Rainbow Bridge many years ago but she was too pretty to not share her picture now. I believe she was a Snowshoe. She had an adorable walk, more of a waddle and then she would just flop over like this.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-270415286?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Let's have some awesome news.

"Former Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) is leading current Sen. Jon Husted (R) in a Senate race in the Buckeye State by 8 points as President Trump’s favorability rating falls in the state.

In the Fox News poll, 53 percent of respondents backed Brown, while 45 percent backed Husted. Two percent were uncertain about whom they supported."

https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/5909836-ohio-senate-race-brown-husted/

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