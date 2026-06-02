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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
36m

Who?

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Hamilton & The Crew 👉NO👑S👈's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew 👉NO👑S👈
23m

Damn! It's getting very difficult not wearing pants today. Those little claws are sharp. And the Mini Crew keeps visiting me for cuddles, treats, and naps.

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