There was a time when Donald Trump had himself an admittedly enormous stable of sycophantic pundits thrilled to cheer for or at least justify every awful thing he ever did. These days, however, there have been a number of defections and it’s looking a little more like a shed-row barn. Tucker Carlson’s out, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, Alex Jones, the list goes on.

Dave Rubin, however, has stuck it out. He’s nothing if not true blue, which is likely why the Russians were so happy to funnel piles of money to him just to ensure he kept going. The fact is, he’s got a lot less room to waver than other people might, given that his whole brand for years has been “I left the Left.” He’s also had a lot more practice defending things like the fact that so many of his compatriots on the Right think his children should be taken away and he shouldn’t be allowed to stay married to his husband.

Perhaps that is why he was able to dedicate so much of his imagination to theorizing on what a fabulous success Trump’s war on Iran was going to be. Over the weekend, a video featuring Rubin’s startlingly wrong predictions about said war went viral — and let us just say, we won’t be asking Rubin for any lottery numbers in the near future.

“So allow me to make a prediction here … I’m pretty good at predictions,” he said in one clip. “And my prediction here is that everything the media is now going to say about Iran, ‘Iran’s going to close the Strait of Hormuz, and energy prices are going to go crazy!’ none of this is going to come to pass.”

“Gas prices are going down and are going to continue to go down,” he said in another.

“If the United States wants to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, which it does,” he said in another, “and Donald Trump says we’ll escort ships through if we have to, it’s going to stay open.”

Narrator: It did not stay open.

Honestly, it’s actually impressive how very bad he is at this. He’s like the George Costanza of clairvoyance. I want Dave Rubin to read my tarot cards just so I know what not to do in the future.

Although actually, if everyone just assumes that the exact opposite of what he “predicts” is what will happen, we might avoid quagmires like Trump’s Iran War in the future.

Speaking of quagmires, Rubin found himself in one recently during an appearance on Jubilee’s Surrounded, titled “1 MAGA Republican vs 20 Far-Left Democrats.” Is Surrounded a good show? Not so much! Is it a good format for political discussion? It is not. However, it does have its moments.

Like this one in which Rubin struggled to name even one metric by which Donald Trump has improved things since taking office.

“What is one main metric that Donald Trump has made better off since he got into office?” asked a participant named Parker, himself an internet pundit who goes by the handle parkergetajob. “An example would be GDP, unemployment, inflation, et cetera.”

“Right now … first off, the Big Beautiful Bill was just passed last year. It’s kicking in now, right?” Rubin responded. “It’s kicking in now, so we are see … we’re going to now see results of that. Like … even the tariffs. So let’s do tariffs. Are you for or against tariffs?"

“I’m against the universal tariffs,” Parker responded. “So, what’s the main metric that he made better off?”

Several opponents commented on Rubin’s friendship and defense of Michael Knowles, who he insisted had been to his house and ate lamb with him and his husband and therefore is somehow not a threat to LGTBTQ+ people.

A man named Mason pointed out that Knowles and anti-abortion-rights activist Lila Rose literally started a group meant to take down Obergefell and make it so that he and his husband would no longer be married (one assumes that there would not be a specific exemption for those who have had lovely dinner parties with him), and all Rubin was able to muster was that this would be a point of disagreement with him, but he respects Knowles’s religious beliefs.

One thing I’d like to point out here, in light of this, is that one of Rubin’s very own chosen topics was “The modern Left chooses ideology over reality.” Now, we all know what that’s supposed to be about, right? But may I just point out here that Michael Knowles repeatedly claims that gay people — gay parents especially — are a threat to society not because of “reality” (given that his reality is eating lamb with Dave Rubin and his husband and children) but because of his “religious beliefs.” Otherwise known as a what? An ideology. Indeed, I can’t actually think of an example in which this would be true for the Left, but I can think of about 10,000 examples of it being true for the Right, including on the point it seems Rubin was looking to make — which I assume is something along the lines of it not being reality when we state “trans women are women,” etc. etc. Because there are very few things as detached from reality as believing you know what it is like inside someone else’s brain better than they do.

Republicans are the ones out here trying to legislate their religion, they are the ones gulping down horse paste to own the libs, they are the ones not vaccinating their kids, they’re the ones claiming that the 2020 election must have been stolen despite all available evidence to the contrary, they’re the ones who suddenly decided the Epstein files weren’t all that important once Donald Trump did his “Pay no attention to the Epstein files behind the curtain, especially the ones that mention me!”

I was actually a little disappointed that no one asked Rubin for actual examples of this, because I have a feeling he would have had some trouble coming up with any that did not make him sound like even more of a dipshit.

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Rubin also got quite a smackdown from trans rights activist Maebe A. Girl, who made history in 2019 for becoming the first drag queen elected to public office.

I will tell you, I have been waiting — waiting — for someone to tell one of these dipshits to their face that no one is giving five-year-olds hormones, that puberty blockers have been used for decades to treat precocious puberty and that they allow kids time to decide if they want to fully transition, which is what many transphobic people who like to pretend they are reasonable claim to want. And Maebe did that! She did fabulously and left Rubin weirdly trying to claim that no Republicans or conservative activists were trying to legislate against trans rights for adults.

And we’re the ones who put ideology over reality?

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