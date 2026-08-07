Wonkette

Wonkette

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satch
2m

The main problem with the nuclear family is the toxic radioactive waste.

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satch
just now

"...one of the stupidest, most bigoted, most inbred-looking buffoons on the planet..."

I thought that was Marsha Blackburn.

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