LOL, Rep. Andy Ogles, the certified gun-humper and pathological liar who represents Tennessee’s Fifth District, got his phone seized by the FBI!

Remember him? The one who filed performative go-nowhere articles of IMPEACHMENT against Vice President Kamala Devi Harris, twice, first falsely claiming she never visited the southern border, and then again last month because she allegedly high-criminally hid the fact that Joe Biden is OLD, or something?

The FBI seizing his phones probably has something to do with how, according to the The Tennessee Lookout, after making two dozen corrections to his campaign finance paperwork over the past two years, $300k is still mysteriously missing.

From April 2022 to July 12, 2024, Ogles’ amended campaign finance reports show he raised around $2 million, while his expenses show he spent around $1.4 million, a Lookout analysis of his campaign finance records shows. Ogles should have around $600,000 in cash available. His disclosure shows he has just over $300,000 in cash in his campaign account, leaving another $300,000 unaccounted for.

Hinky with cash, that guy?

He’s the creep who ghoulishly ripped off grieving parents, using a photo of the body of his son who was stillborn in 2014, to raise $25,000 for a burial garden for stillborn babies. But he never built it, or accounted for the money. Then he lied and said it was because Tennessee regulations wouldn’t allow him to. Pointed out the local news channel, “there is no evidence that any government regulation would have prevented the purchase of several cemetery plots for burying children.”

And there’s more, oh, so much more. Ogles lied repeatedly to interviewers that he was an economist when he actually only took one economics course in college, and failed it. He lied about graduating from Middle Tennessee State University, and lied about his major, claiming it was Political Science and International Relations when it was actually English and Allied Language Arts. He falsely claimed to be a graduate of Vanderbilt’s Owen School of Management, when he just took a class there.

He claimed he had a whole “career” in law enforcement, when he was a volunteer reserve deputy in Williamson County for two years, then got let go for not meeting minimum standards, making no progress in field training and not attending the required meetings. He lied about his fundraising, claiming his committee had raised $453,000 in the first month of his campaign in 2022, when in reality it had only raised $254,494 in its first three months.

Last December, he paid a $5,750 FEC fine for 10 campaign finance violations from the 2021-2022 election, including undisclosed receipts and transfers. But sounds like he learned no lessons! The Campaign Legal Center has filed an ethics complaint over the million bucks’ worth of discrepancies since.

Call him the George Santos of the South!

Or the Lauren Boebert! Like her, his family is fond of posing in front of the Christmas tree with an arsenal. Remember the horrific mass shooting at The Covenant School that killed six, including three nine-year-olds? That was his district. Nobody is trying to take your guns, dude, you can calm the fuck down, already.

Anyway, Ogles says the missing money is just all a misunderstanding over “honest mistakes.”

It has been widely reported for months that my campaign made mistakes in our initial financial filings. We have worked diligently with attorneys and reporting experts to correct the errors and ensure compliance going forward. Last Friday, the FBI took possession of my cell phone. It is my understanding that they are investigating the same well-known facts surrounding these filings. I will of course fully cooperate with them, just as I have with the Federal Election Commission. I am confident all involved will conclude that the reporting discrepancies were based on honest mistakes, and nothing more.

Who among us hasn’t honestly misplaced six figures of cash?

In spite of all of the shadiness, voters in his district do not seem to care. His district got gerrydiddled to pieces in 2022, and he easily won his primary on August 1. So he will probably be headed back to the House, to waste time on more performative stunts. But when he succeeds in impeaching Harris, we will let you know!

[Tennessee Lookout/ NewsChannel 5 Nashville/ New Republic/ Nashville Scene]

