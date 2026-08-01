Wonkette

Wonkette

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EyeQueue's avatar
EyeQueue
6h

If anyone does this near me on a flight, I'm singing "Afternoon Delight" until they shut up.

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30 replies
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
6h

Religious zealots on a plane have never caused any harm to anyone, especially not in the USA.

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