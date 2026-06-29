Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
4h

<I guess, think about what a great practical joke it is to tell someone to kill their kid to prove their loyalty to you and then stop them at the last moment.>

I may have had more interest in the Bible if this story was written the way Bob Dylan interpreted it.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Oh, God said to Abraham, "Kill me a son"

Abe said, "Man, you must be puttin' me on"

God said, "No" Abe say, "What?"

God say, "You can do what you want, Abe, but

The next time you see me comin', you better run"

Well, Abe said, "Where d'you want this killin' done?"

God said, "Out on Highway 61"

Reply
Share
9 replies
Oliver Furman's PA's avatar
Oliver Furman's PA
4h

OT: Sorry, but I cannot contain myself. Georgia peaches have arrived at the local grocery store!

And not OT: Keep your fucking religion to yourself. I don't run around trying to force my atheism on anyone. Show me the same courtesy.

Reply
Share
12 replies
812 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture