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Prometheus59650's avatar
Prometheus59650
35m

Nice work if you can get it.

***

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his staff collected nearly $1 million in taxpayer-funded pay during the Kentucky Republican’s mysterious absence from Capitol Hill, according to a new report.

The 84-year-old lawmaker was taken to a hospital from his Washington, D.C., home on June 14 and has not been seen publicly since, the Daily Beast reported Monday. He has missed more than 60 recorded Senate votes.

But that hasn’t stopped the paychecks from rolling in.

“McConnell, the former Senate majority leader who earns an annual salary of $174,000, made $43,500 in taxpayer-funded paychecks during his 92-day absence from the halls of Congress,” according to The Daily Beast. “His staff has also been racking it in during his absence.”

The six highest-paid members of McConnell’s staff collected a combined $318,688 before taxes over the same period. His entire staff received approximately $893,872, bringing the office’s total payout — including McConnell’s salary — to about $937,000, the report said.

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gallbladder
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𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞’𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐬𝐡 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐭’𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐡𝐨 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐩 𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐫 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐨 𝐢𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐡𝐞𝐫. 𝐈𝐧 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭, 𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐮𝐩 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫, 𝐬𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐠𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐚𝐥.

As someone who has had their livelihood decimated by this atrocity of technology--and STILL insists on creating handcrafted museum pieces--I applaud this comment. AI will die and I would slit its throat given half the chance. It might steal my work. But the one thing it will NEVER lay its talons on is my imagination yet unseen.

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