Wonkette

Wonkette

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Bagels of Doom's avatar
Bagels of Doom
5h

Harshly penalizing them for their exorbitant water and electricity usage and insane air pollution these data centers are causing (for those who don't know, they are running generators because the power grid can't keep up with demand) would be a nice start.

The CEOs should also be forced to drink the water that's left for the customers downstream from the data centers.

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W A's avatar
W A
5h

The neat part is that there are no profits!

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