The lovely Princess Mia, courtesy of our pal Lisa!

Hello and welcome to the weekend! Easter weekend, that is.

I actually didn’t realize it was Easter this weekend until I was informed in the Wonkette Slack, which makes sense since I’m an atheist, but also disappointing because what if there aren’t any Cadbury mini eggs left and I die? That would be so sad for everyone!

Anyway! This week I am bringing you something very special, and it is the traditional Rochester, New York House of Guitars Easter commercial, featuring the owner, Armand, wearing bunny ears and telling children to ask their parents for guitars for Easter instead of candy. Hop Hop!

Somehow I actually still have this memorized!

I am also bringing you the 2004 Easter classic, Baby Huey’s Easter Adventure!, which features an impressive cast of baby boomer heartthrobs, including Harvey Korman, Laraine Newman, David Lander (Squiggy from Laverne & Shirley), David Leisure (the sleazy next-door-neighbor on Empty Nest) and, yes, Marcia Fuckin’ Brady, Maureen McCormick.

If you’d like to see this live in the theater this weekend and happen to live in Chicago, my dear friend Katie Rife (formerly of AV Club and Everything is Terrible, currently of too many places to name) will be hosting a screening at 4:30pm at the Alamo Drafthouse on Sunday!

