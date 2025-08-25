So, the Department of Justice has released that interview Trump lawyer/Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche had with child pimp Ghislaine Maxwell. What was this information that was sooo juicy and helpful to the government that she became the first convicted child sex trafficker in American history to be immediately transferred to minimum-security prison?

LOL, you already know what it was, before you even read the headlines:

“I actually never saw the president in any type of massage setting. I never witnessed the president in any inappropriate setting in any way.

“The president was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”

“Trump was always very cordial and very kind to me. And I just want to say that I find -- I -- I admire his extraordinary achievement in becoming the President now. And I like him, and I've always liked him.”

She likes him, she really really likes him, gush gush gush! Just who you want an endorsement from! The sex predators are running the joint now, literally! A woman who complained to the press about Maxwell’s special treatment in minimum security prison got transferred out to high security. Maxwell is Trump’s untouchable extra-special lady, and he wishes her well.

And then once she got that part of her job out of the way, Maxwell had two days to fill with her side of the story, in which she is a poor victim of cheating limp-dick Jeffrey Epstein, and she had no idea what he was up to. And while she was at it, she tried to throw certain other people under the bus, like the redacted-name pimp-underling who took Maxwell’s job after she moved on. REDACTED is the one who made Epstein into a pervert, because when Epstein was with Maxwell she saw nothing! He was just really into massage, that’s all. That’s why she recruited hundreds of girls as young as 14 who had no massage experience. Nothing weird about that!

It is preposterous bollocks, of course. Maxwell had an entire trial, where four victims and nearly two dozen other witnesses testified to things like how she actively participated in the abuse: groping them, participating in threesomes, instructing them on how to massage Epstein’s nasty old feet and fellate his gross egg-shaped peen, urged them to recruit their friends, and handed them cash. She was found guilty. And she was even charged with perjury for the very same I saw nothing, I knew nothing lies that she shamelessly just trotted out again for dumbshit Todd.

But, Todd Blanche was not there to hear anything but that Donald Trump is a sweet, innocent lamb. Blanche was Donald John Trump’s personal defense lawyer, after all, and effectively still is even if Trump isn’t cutting him any checks, because attorney-client privilege is forever. Blanche has never worked as a prosecutor, or in law enforcement, or as an investigator. He wasn’t even a good defense attorney. He screamed and ranted in court in New York while his client sleep-farted, and Blanche confetti-ed the docket with hundreds of nonsense filings, and Trump was still found guilty of 34 felonies. Then Trump’s documents case got thrown out in Florida, but that was only because idiot Trump judge Aileen Cannon took it upon herself to make up new rules to do that.

But Todd was just the ticket for this farce! He could have had the prosecutor who knew the case in the room — Maurene Comey— but the DOJ happens to have just fired her. Instead Blanche let hours of Maxwell’s ridiculous lies stand unchallenged, and didn’t question or probe anything she said, no matter how shamelessly false, or intriguing. Maxwell started lying within minutes, saying that she had wanted to talk to the FBI and tell them everything, straighten out this whole big misunderstanding, but that mean old FBI was not interested in talking to her one bit! Come the fuck on.

“[N]o one from the government, at any time, ever in the -- since the inception of the case, so dating back to the early 2000s, has ever spoken to me, and indeed, I believe ever reached out to me at any time to even speak to me. And that includes up to when I was indicted and prosecuted. [...] [M]y attorneys, at the time, did tell the government that I wanted to speak to them, because I was very keen to meet with anyone.”

They didn’t offer you a deal because you were the target of the investigation, there, pimpy! Maxwell left out the rest of the sentence, “I was very keen to meet with anyone, but my attorneys insisted that I shut the fuck up.” And at her trial she could have testified in her own defense about how Cheaty McLimpDick broke her heart and how tough life was for her after her daddy died poor if she’d wanted to! But Blanche challenged nothing she said. Not then, and not any other time. He just said, “okay.”

Nor did he probe when she said that some of Epstein’s friends were in Trump’s cabinet: “some are in your cabinet, who you value as your coworkers, and you know, would be with him if he was a creep or because they wanted sexual favors. A man wants sexual favors, he will find that. They didn't have to come to Epstein for that. Now did some? Okay. I don't know.” Epstein was friends with Blanche’s coworkers plural, as in more besides RFK Jr.? Blanche was not in the least bit curious to know!

Most of the time, Blanche asked Maxwell things he already knew full well the answers to, and things she would not know and are not relevant anyway, like the names of Jeffrey Epstein’s investment clients. The DOJ has all of Epstein’s financial records, and they have known who his investment clients were for years, and that was certainly not the part of his business Maxwell was involved with.

She did have some slightly interesting details, though. She confirmed that she met Trump before she met Epstein, and that her father liked Ivana, she said, because they were both Czechoslovakian. Also Maxwell claimed that she and Epstein only had sex one time, because he had a heart condition and couldn’t get it up. She said that Epstein didn’t have any cameras at his properties for blackmail, but noted that there were security cameras at the entrance to his New York townhouse. Whatever became of that footage, hm?

Maxwell also conspicuously brought up Eva Andersson, Epstein’s girlfriend before Maxwell, who later married billionaire hedge fund manager Glenn Dubin and became Eva Andersson-Dubin. She noted out that Eva was actually closer to Epstein for a longer period of time, and spent more time with him. And the Dubin family’s Epstein ties are indeed interesting.

Husband Glenn invested millions with Epstein; is it weird for a guy to give his wife’s ex millions of dollars? And one of the witnesses in Maxwell’s case said Andersson-Dubin participated in the group massage orgies. Also Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre testified that husband Glenn was the first man Maxwell pimped her out to. The Andersson-Dubins’ butler also testified to talking to a frightened 15-year-old girl at the Dubins’ house, who told him that Maxwell had taken her passport and taken her to sex island, and then the girl got a job as the Dubins’ nanny.

The Dubins also had three daughters, who called Epstein “Uncle F.” Flight records align with them being the children photographed asleep on Epstein’s plane after a trip to Disney World. What more, at one point Epstein had a $50 million trust for one of the Dubin daughters, among other very unusual things. Is Maxwell bitter that she’s sitting in prison while the Dubins never faced any charges, and/or that Epstein was so much more generous with his ex than with her?

Maxwell also said Virginia Giuffre was lying about meeting Prince Andrew, that the photo of all of them together is a fake, and there’s no way they had sex in her bathroom because it’s too small and has a lot of mirrors. No one could possibly have intercourse under such conditions! And she throws Sarah Ferguson under the bus a bit: “I thought that Sarah was trying to put the moves on Jeffrey, if I’m being honest, and I thought the whole thing was annoying and I was pissed off.”

She brought up that she met Elon Musk at a three-to-four-day party in the Caribbean for Sergey Brin, the co-founder of Google.

Maxwell’s also got a lot of conspiracy theories, involving prosecutors going behind former Trump Cabinet official/giver of sweet Jeffrey Epstein deals Alex Acosta’s back to create fake evidence, because of some kind of hard-to-follow blackmail plot. Also there was no “Epstein list,” but some she says some lawyer named Brad Edwards and a law firm called Rothstein, Rosenfeldt & Adler made the whole thing up.

I also have some documents where Rothstein -- his original scheme, Rothstein Adler, was to place prostitutes. He had a bar, a dance bar where he had girls. And I believe he would use them and put them as fake secretaries in people's offices, and then she might touch him or he might touch her or something, and boom, he got $25,000 for that.

Pretty sure that’s just the intro to a Pat Benatar video.

But Blanche didn’t bite at that either, or ask if Epstein’s 1,000-plus accusers are supposed to all be actors, or what.

And Maxwell doesn’t remember anything about Trump’s “lewd” boobs-and-pubes doodle in Epstein’s birthday book, though she was the one who put the book together. She confirms/claims that Alan Dershowitz was at sex island with his wife, but says that Dersh also was a perfect gentlemen.

Everybody was a perfect gentleman, in fact! So many nice ladies and gentlemen whose names were in public reports already.

And PS, Maxwell didn’t even know about the non-prosecution agreement that Epstein had, given to her by Acosta. But her lawyer says she should be covered by it anyway! How does that even work?

Anyway, Maxwell might be telling the truth: she barely knew Trump, and he was a gentleman the whole time. Who knows, she wasn’t around for everything those two creeps did. But the context of her going to cushy prison in exchange for not one single new piece of information that might actually help the FBI find one single criminal makes Trump look so much guiltier than he even already looked.

Maxwell’s victims are disgusted by this. As if they have not been traumatized and re-traumatized enough! But, spoiler, not one MAGA cares about who is on the list, unless their name is Bill Clinton. Maxwell said that he was a perfect gentleman too. And Bill Gates. So, womp womp, MAGA.

How stupid do Trump, Blanche and Bondi think know MAGA is? Thiiis stupid! Jim Jordan is already claiming that Maxwell “exonerated” Trump. LOL! And the Justice Department sent Congress a bunch of Epstein files that were, again, already public information. Just like Pam Bondi’s binders and the grand jury transcripts that they tried to get a judge to release. Look over there, MAGA, it’s a stick! Get the stick, boy!

Last word to another one of Maxwell and Epstein’s survivors:

Also Virginia Giuffre has a posthumous memoir coming out. Which is sure to be a better read than the fantastical lies of a pimp who will say anything to get out of prison.

