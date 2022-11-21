Democrat Katie Hobbs is Arizona’s next governor. She’s even updated her Twitter bio. That’s how official this is. She’s ready to move on.

“New title who dis” — Gov-Elect Katie Hobbs (@Gov-Elect Katie Hobbs) 1668790978

However, Hobbs’s soft-focus opponent, MAGA loon Kari Lake, won’t let math or a basic respect for democracy get in her way. She refuses to concede the election and blames non-existent voter fraud for her loss. She’s the true Trump candidate, as even election-denying January 6 coup participant Doug Mastriano conceded the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race to Democrat Josh Shapiro.

Last week, Lake posted a rambling video on her social media that used Tom Petty’s 1989 classic “I Won’t Back Down.” She probably should’ve scored her pity party with Deee-Lite’s “I Won’t Give Up.” As much as I love Lady Miss Kier and the boys, I doubt they have a team of lawyers on payroll. However, Petty’s estate quickly slapped Lake with a cease-and-desist.

None — Tom Petty (@Tom Petty) 1668742006

Wixen Music Publishing sent a letter to Lake’s zombie campaign Friday, stating that the loser's use of the song “conveys the false implication that the claimants endorse” her, an idea that Wixen called “revolting.”

From Rolling Stone:

“Tom sang ‘I Won’t Back Down’ at the America: A Tribute to Heroes benefit for concert for the victims of 9/11 attack. Not backing down to hatred violence and an attack on our democracy,” Wixen wrote. “The opposite of what you stand for. Using this song to promote your warped values is not only illegal as outlined above, but an insult to Tom’s memory, his lyrics and music, and the tens of millions of fans who cherish his legacy.”

Lake has probably also lost drunken karaoke rights to the song, we guess.

The election loser visited once-and-future election loser Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago Friday. I know Lake is evil, but I must admit that her outfit was very cool. It was like "Star Trek" alien ambassador from a planet where no one accepts election losses.

“Kari Lake and Trump at Mar-a-Lago last night: “You cannot stop the Founding Fathers and the blood we have inside of us, and so I will fight what happened on Tuesday. Our elections are a circus run by clowns.”” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1668777143

Lake declared, “They had to do everything they could do stop us!” In other words, more people voted for Katie Hobbs than the crazy lady with impeccable fashion sense. Lake accused her enemies of shutting down voting machines on Election Day, but insisted that they can’t pour “cold water on a movement.” The election is over, ma’am. Please go home.

She went on: “You cannot stop the American spirit! You cannot stop the Founding Fathers and the blood we have inside of us, and so I will fight what happened on Tuesday. Our elections are a circus run by clowns.”

There’s no use trying to confront Lake with facts and logic. Why would Hobbs — Arizona’s secretary of state — rig her own election by a smaller margin than Sen. Mark Kelly beat beat Blake Masters?Why wouldn’t Hobbs and the "McCain machine” rig key down ballot races that might’ve helped Democrats hold the House?

Lake has also shared videos on social media of her supporters who were mildly inconvenienced at the ballot box. This is supposedly proof of widespread election fraud. (These videos don’t steal popular songs from artists who would’ve loathed Lake so they’re still up if you want to waste your time watching.)

One guy complained that long lines at his polling place equals voter suppression. Lake should team up with Stacey Abrams and every other liberal activist who opposes Republican efforts to keep people from voting.

“Maybe Kari wants to hook up with Waldman at the Brennan Center or Rick Hasen? She's all spun up about how underfunded precincts and long lines amount to voter suppression. I mean, okay. This guy voted quickly but then he saw a long line when he was leaving.” — Josh Marshall (@Josh Marshall) 1668725856

Lake spent most of her campaign railing against early voting and mail-in voting and she’s predictably shameless enough now to complain when that decision blew up in her face. Arizona dodged a barrage of bullets when voters rejected Kari Lake.

[ Rolling Stone ]



