Via Austin Smith’s campaign page

So much voter fraud! This time it’s courtesy of Arizona state Rep. Austin Smith (R-Wittman), who was also senior director for the “Chase The Vote” initiative at Turning Point Action, the campaign arm of Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA. It’s a title he took so seriously that just got his dumb ass busted allegedly forging more than 100 voter signatures to get himself on the 2024 ballot. Smith’s now resigned from the Arizona House and from his position at Turning Point. But don’t worry, it’s not because he suddenly discovered shame or personal responsibility, hell hath not frozen over!

In a statement Smith called the accusation a “coordinated attack,” “silly,” “ludicrous,” and an effort to “get him,” and said he was only resigning because he didn’t want to pay legal fees. But more likely his resignations were due to being stone-cold caught five ways til Tuesday, and per Arizona law he was about to get banned for five years from running anyway. He also could still be facing criminal charges for forgery, wet fart noise.

Smith didn’t even apply any effort to trying to change up his childish scrawl for the signatures. Low energy, sad!

When elections officials contacted some people whose names appeared on the petition, they were like, whatyoutalkingboutwillis, that’s not me. Mastermind that Smith is, he also forged duplicate names, plus the names of signers who were ineligible to petition because they didn’t live in the county, were not Republicans, and/or were not registered to vote.

“Signature verification in Maricopa County is a joke,” he Xitted in 2023. Who’s hyuking now?

Smith is, natch, a 2020 election denier and member of Arizona’s “freedom caucus” who’s accused Maricopa County officials of mail-in ballot signature fraud on Twerter, leading to harassment and death threats for the (Republican) County Supervisor Clint Hickman. “Election integrity” is the first point on his platform, and he’s been very worried about it, writing on his campaign page:

As a member of the Arizona Freedom Caucus and Municipal Oversight and Elections Committee in the House, Austin will continue to fight to protect our state’s 10th Amendment Right to facilitate and administer our own elections and work to hold those accountable that break Arizona election law.

LOL.

Smith was member of the House’s Municipal Oversight and Elections Committee, because foxes sure do love a henhouse. And he was in DC on January 5, posting a now-deleted picture of himself speaking to “thousands of patriots,” telling them to “fight like hell.”

Smith’s resignation leaves the AZ House with a Republican majority of one, and Republicans are promoting a former nuclear power plant employee named James Taylor as a write-in candidate to replace him.

Charlie Kirk has apparently been too busy saying Trump should defy a nonexistent court order and attend Barron’s graduation and demanding Mike Johnson resign to comment.

