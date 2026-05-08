Wonkette

Wonkette

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Old Man Yells at Cloud's avatar
Old Man Yells at Cloud
3hEdited

"God designed us wrong,”

Exhibit A: I give you the hoomon knee. Show me one good mechanical engineer who would design a load bearing beam that needs to bend by butting the two ends together and wrapping it in tape instead of a proper hinge with a pintle.

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Marcie's avatar
Marcie
3hEdited

I’m aware that it sounds harsh, but for these babies, and so many others, we, as a society, need to call this out for the child endangerment/abuse that it is. And prosecute accordingly.

I know these people lost their babies. I can’t even imagine how forever painful & hard that has to be. But these deaths were PREVENTABLE, and their parents chose not to prevent their own children’s’ deaths. This is exactly what a cult looks like.

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