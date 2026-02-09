Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks's avatar
Thesaurus Wrecks
4h

The halftime show, which we didn’t watch, is the worst halftime show we ever seen!

By Trump and Fox News

Reply
Share
10 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
4h

OT: One more reason to get rid of Piggy...

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗜𝘀 𝗚𝗼𝗻𝗲?

𝘈𝘴𝘬 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘕𝘢𝘻𝘪 𝘨𝘶𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘴 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘵 93. 𝘈𝘴𝘬 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘈𝘳𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘰𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘰 𝘥𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘯.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-187297409

Reply
Share
9 replies
473 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture