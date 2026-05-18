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Rhand Holm's avatar
Rhand Holm
2h

Conservativism can't exist without a "them" to be against. Leave Ben Shapiro alone in a room without someone to be angry at and he'll eventually punch himself in the face.

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
3h

I love this for him!

Sadly there are other grifters taking his place to tell terrible people the fanfiction they want to hear, to justify their conservative-coded beliefs.

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