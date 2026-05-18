On Friday, we learned that Ben Shapiro’s The Daily Wire has had to cut 13 percent of its staff, for reasons that Ben Shapiro will have you know have nothing to do with its reported descent into irrelevancy.

Things have not been going well for The Daily Wire. Views on its YouTube videos have dwindled down to nothing, the company spent over $20 million to produce a deeply embarrassing Game of Thrones ripoff called The Pendragon Cycle: The Rise of the Merlin, and there have been approximately 85,000 recent articles, YouTubes and social media posts about how the entire operation is imploding and Ben Shapiro doesn’t matter anymore.

The popular take seems to be that Shapiro is being brought down by his continued support of Israel, his cheerleading for the Iran war, the fact that he is being eclipsed by other, in many ways more extreme, competitors and that his version of conservatism will soon be a thing of the past as people like Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, etc., take over as the voices of the Right.

In a rant on his YouTube channel this weekend titled, very grownup-ly, “All The Haters Can Kiss My Ass,” Shapiro railed against this, claiming it was obviously part of a conspiracy between the left and the people mentioned above, whom he calls the “woke right.” Why? Because “woke,” to Ben Shapiro, really just means “things I don’t like.”

He said:

Well, according to New York magazine, the future of conservatism isn't traditional conservatism. You know, like free markets, like equal rights before law, like checks and balances, like traditional virtue. That’s done.

I’ll give you a second to collect yourself after that one.

The future, according to New York magazine, is Nick Fuentes, confirmed Nazi stan and woman-hater and man who will never be able to get a human woman pregnant through natural means. Or Tucker Carlson, confirmed anti-capitalist and Muslim apologist and victim of demon-scratching. Or maybe Candace Owens, the confirmed slanderer of widows and connoisseur of French testicles. Or maybe Megyn Kelly, click-whoring grandma Groyper over there. […] As Mark Twain put it, the reports of our death are greatly exaggerated. But here's the thing. There is something else going on here. Something very clear going on here. The media left and the woke right, that'd be like Candace and Fuentes and Tucker and Megyn, all of them together, the new left, they are attempting to destroy traditional conservatism. That's the whole thing here.

Oh yeah, you know us. Always colluding with Candace Owens, Nick Fuentes and Tucker Carlson. People we famously love.

The Washington Post is happy to quote Candace Owens, the ranting bag lady of the internet, to explain that the Daily Wire's numbers are down. Again, that alliance between the left and the woke right is totally real and it's active. This is why they are getting together to formulate stories. It is why they are repeating the same talking points.

Either that or anyone can literally just go over to YouTube and look at the view counts of Daily Wire videos now, compare them to just a few years ago, and see that they have gone down significantly.

Now, Candace says that the Daily Wire's numbers are down because people don't want to be lectured. And this is the teenage point of view from Candace and Megyn and Tucker. […] So they're going to do the same thing that, you know, a 13-year-old boy would do if caught doing naughty things on his on his iPad. They don't want to be lectured. ‘Don't you lecture me!’ Well, it turns out sometimes in life people need lectures in decency, in reason, and in truth. You know, people who smear the wives of murdered men or cover for people who smear for the wives of murdered men. Those people deserve lectures. Maybe the people who revive Nazi propaganda. Maybe the people who have a weird interest in the non-existent testicles of the spouses of French politicians. Or maybe the people who make a cause with, you know, actual Nazi stans. Maybe those people deserve lectures. Maybe the people who are repeating talking points from Hasan [Piker] and mimicking the propaganda of Vladimir Putin or people who just randomly start cursing so much and are hanging out with the Groyper-adjacent and embracing Islam.

The thing is, Ben Shapiro is responsible for these people. He hired Candace Owens and for a time apparently had zero problem with her anti-Semitic shit — including when she said that Hitler would’ve been fine if he hadn’t started invading other countries and wasn’t just “Trying to make Germany great” anymore. Or at least not so much of a problem that he didn’t hire her after that. I think there are a few German Jews who might disagree with that idea, no? Even Turning Point ditched her after that, but not Ben Shapiro!

Yeah, he only had a problem with her once she started coming for Israel. But there was a time when he was more than happy to give her a platform to spread conspiracy theories and hate.

By the way, if Shapiro wants to talk about people who “hate women,” he need look no further than his own site. Matt Walsh and Michael Knowles both really, really hate women. Matt Walsh doesn’t think women should be allowed to vote, but should instead have their vote cast for them, as a family unit, by their husbands. This includes Ben Shapiro’s doctor wife, who is a doctor, in case you hadn’t heard that she is a doctor.

That is what made it acceptable for Nick Fuentes to go around hating women a little more explicitly. There is no real difference, ultimately, between the supposedly benevolent sexism of Daily Wire hosts and the hostile sexism of a Nick Fuentes. They are both grounded in the idea that women are inferior, and there’s not actually a “benevolent” way to believe that.

Ben Shapiro spent years pushing videos of himself TOTALLY DESTROYING campus liberals. He gave his now-former audience its first taste of the blood they now crave, well before Donald Trump came on the scene. He encouraged young people, young men in particular, to do the same, to constantly try to “debate” people who had no interest in “debating” them, causing them to get increasingly resentful, bitter and, frankly, lonely. He convinced them the whole world was against them, that they must fight an evil oppressive liberal culture that never let Ben Shapiro become a famous comedy screenwriter, but then he failed to be the “fighter” they needed.

Because, for all his faults, Ben Shapiro is still remotely tethered to reality. Or slightly more tethered to reality than some of his contemporaries. For now, at least, he doesn’t so much wander into the “Liberals are literally evil demons who eat babies for Satan” territory as he just thinks we’re regular, non-supernatural evildoers. That’s not doing it for them anymore. Shapiro was their gateway drug, but now they need something much harder.

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That being said, I am going to go against the grain here and say that I don’t actually think that these people are going to “take over” the Right. I’m not saying I don’t think Shapiro’s time is over, but I don’t think those other freaks are long for this world either, because what they are building is simply not sustainable in the long term.

The fact is, conservatives are reactionaries who are running out of things to react to, which in turn makes it difficult to create new reactionaries. This entire crop of current conservatives was born out of annoyance with the sorts of “woke liberals” that they are no longer regularly exposed to, ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, and COVID-era lockdown policies, which aren’t a thing anymore. Thus they are turning on and bickering with one another. They are getting absurdly regressive, to the point that they’re demanding all women leave the workforce immediately to have ten babies for Jesus and submit to their husbands. They are leading investigations into whether or not Brigitte Macron has a secret penis.

The further they get away from reacting to anything other people are conceivably experiencing in real life, they more they are going to deteriorate — especially when very hard things people are experiencing in real life are direct results of the actions of this administration. I could be wrong, but I’ve felt for a while now that the Iraq war and the Great Recession may have at least contributed to the weakening of the whole “Our greatest problems are gay people who want to get married and school children being taught evolution!” thing conservatives were going through in the 2000s. This is why you saw so many people, when Trump first ran in 2016, pointing out that he wasn’t opposed to same-sex marriage, wasn’t especially religious and opposed the Iraq War (after he supported it, of course). “Those days are over!” they insisted.

Those days were not, as it turned out, over.

I could be wrong, maybe I’m being too optimistic, but what I suspect is going to happen is that these lunatics (Ben Shapiro included) are going to fade away over the next two years and become largely siloed for a while, especially as Donald Trump becomes increasingly unpopular. There will be a swing back to the Left, probably coming with the next presidential election, and then about two years after that, we’ll see a new crop of conservative “icons” who are “reacting” to that and who are probably more in the Shapiro vein, denying that they have anything to do with the previous crop of wacky conservatives, with a new crop of even weirder ones coming out a few years after that.

But that is just my guess.

Anyway, Ben Shapiro is a fascist who, to his own admission, apparently has never aroused a woman, at least as of a few years ago, and I look forward to a world in which the only person he TOTALLY DESTROYS is his own reflection in the mirror.

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