Wonkette

Wonkette

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Edith Prickly's avatar
Edith Prickly
4hEdited

This creep poured boiling water on his wife and broke a toddler's collarbone. He should be in prison.

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R. Riddle's avatar
R. Riddle
4h

"In one conversation, Emily Moreno accuses him of being on drugs and leaving needles around, which he denies (later telling her he was taking testosterone, which is not exactly a known personality-enhancer)."

Does he have a prescription for that shit? It's a Schedule III controlled substance. If he's getting it from a doctor, perhaps that doctor needs looking into.

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