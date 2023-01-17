Now that the sad Black lady who was Diamond is dead, some are wondering what will become of the “Diamond and Silk media empire.” I'm just wondering when those two ever had an “empire.” (The Daily Beast)

This is a compelling piece about Pakistan’s centuries-old “third sex community.” (The Nation)

An office within the University of Southern California's School of Social Work says it is removing the term "field" from its curriculum because it might remind people of slavery. This is stupid. (NPR)



Sheryl Lee Ralph is a legend and also somehow 66 years old. (Twitter)

“Remember Divas,” — sheryl lee ralph (@sheryl lee ralph) 1673885836

Why are eggs so expensive? It’s not entirely due to inflation. (Wall Street Journal)

A good long read about James O'Keefe and Ashley Biden's Stolen Diary (no, that's not a Nancy Drew novel). (New York Magazine)

Maybe football is just a violent, dangerous game? (Salon)

Rightwing trans panic isn’t a “diversion.” It's a calculated plot to completely marginalize trans people. (Dame)

More about New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s terrible judicial pick. (Slate)

New York Mayor Eric Adams is apparently mentoring a convicted fraudster and identity thief. Look, everyone deserves to learn how to have “swagger.” (The New Yorker)

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici from Oregon and her husband, US District Judge Michael Simon, were struck by a car Friday night while crossing a Northwest Portland street. They are both expected to recover. (Oregonian)

Prince Harry makes a compelling case for abolishing the monarchy, but I was there well before everyone was awful to Meghan Markle. (The Atlantic)

How you can stop being late all the time. (The Cut)

This list of great Portland wine shops is incomplete, as it doesn’t include my favorite, 1856 on Prescott. Check it out! (Eater)

Anders Erickson has some mocktail options for those of you who are doing Dry January.

