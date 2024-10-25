Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Do you think this Willie Nelson/Beyonce/Kamala Harris Houston rally (TODAY!) will be a good time? Maybe, right? (NBC News)

Well yes, this Arizona man who shot up Democratic Party HQ several times and then put razor blades on signs and had 125 guns and a grenade launcher DOES sound like he might have been on the way to commit a “mass casualty event”! Also, he apparently held top secret clearance until 2020, which makes me think maybe something happened in 2020! (AZ Mirror) Man, these choads are keeping the Arizona heat busy. They’ve arrested someone for arsoning a ballot box. (Guardian)

Get. His. ASS. (Wyden)

Federal judge orders DOD to make with the records from the Trump campaign-shoves-a-military-cemetery-official hullabaloo. So we should be seeing those nowish! (ABC News via MSN)

You know we’re just going to keep finding archive links to share your paywalled shit, CNN. “General” Michael Flynn and how he’s “selling” the “steal.” Twenty-one-million dollars? That’s a lot of profit for lying crazy bullshits! (Archive)

Apparently Trump keeps talking about what a great time the 1890s were? I don’t know, I don’t listen to that fucking guy. Turns out there was a depression caused … by the tariffs. (Bulwark)

Looks like Trump’s bled all his small donors dry :( (AP)

Turns out voters don’t actually like punching trans people and children, by A LARGE AMOUNT. New polling from Data for Progress. (Erin in the Morning)

If you are a rightwing dipshit on twitter, the Benedictine Sisters would like to gently correct your mistake. (Erie Benedictines)

Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong blocked the op-ed page from endorsing Kamala Harris. Of course Donald Trump immediately called it a sign that even Harris’s own Californians don’t think she’s fit. Fuck that guy. Both of them. The op-ed editor, Mariel Garza, quit. (CJR)

“Fox’s edits omitted numerous Trump tangents and exaggerations – a striking decision given Trump’s recent attacks on CBS newsmagazine ‘60 Minutes’ for editing an interview with his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, earlier this month.” You don’t fucking say! (CNN)

Joe Biden is going to formally apologize to Native Americans for our horrendous history imprisoning their children in our “boarding schools” cry emoji. (Gift link Washington Post)

How do you like THEM APPLES? (Scientific American)

Okay, fetch your handkerchief. An excellent story on the recently arrived Nicaraguan immigrants in Whitewater, Wisconsin, and — nice change! — a police chief who’s not their enemy. (ProPublica)

EVAN POPS IN! Back at my regularly scheduled Friday joint with a deep dive into how Tucker Carlson’s perv daddy spank fantasies were a great closing argument, for Kamala Harris. READ! SHARE! SUBSCRIBE! [The Moral High Ground]

Last warning, Detroit! It’s the Wonkette Halloween party for YOU on Sat., Oct. 26, 7 p.m., at our home! Email rebecca at wonkette dot com, email header I AM NOT COMING TO KILL YOU, for our address! Free of course, but donations will be accepted for the Michigan Democrats!

Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations and one tiny Amazon button. Using this button gives Wonkette a small commission on anything you put in your cart until you check out OR unless you close your tab first, obviously. Help a website out, if you are shopping there anyway!

Amazon portal!

Below you can come up with any recurring donation you like, if you would like to recurringly donate! Thank you, we love you!

Paypal one time or recurring for real!