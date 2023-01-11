Big update on the classified documents Joe Biden stole and took to Mar-a-Lago and put in Melania's underpants drawer next to all Melania's new underpants from all the hottest underpants designers Walmart carries. (We may be mixing up our news items.)

Obviously we are talking about the 10 classified documents from Biden's time as veep that ended up in a drawer at the Penn Biden Center, his think tank. His lawyers found them while packing some boxes, and immediately got in touch with the proper authorities. They're cooperating fully, like people who don't have anything to hide.

The Biden classified document situation couldn't be more different from the Trump stolen state secrets situation, but because the Republican Party is an illegitimate, lying, un-American institution unfit to participate in a democracy, this could not be happening at a worse time. The media is full of stories right now about how the Biden classified doc situation might "complicate" the Trump classified document investigation being led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, at least when it comes to political perception and the "narrative." Does it matter that a special counsel is handling the Trump situation, whereas Attorney General Merrick Garland gave one of the two Trump holdover US attorneys the responsibility of overseeing the Biden thing? It does not.

Personally, we don't care about the perception, and feel the government should rent a Bobcat to bury Trump underneath Guantanamo at its earliest convenience. Will congressional Republicans scream and wail? Sure. And they have all these new committee perches to scream and wail from, it'll be great fun! Already GOP Rep. Mike Turner from the Intelligence Committee is asking for a "damage assessment" on Biden's handful of documents. (Sure, buddy.) GOP Rep. James Comer — the white-haired dumpy redneck Oversight chair who heavy breathes a lot about Hunter Biden — wants all the records relating to the recovery of these documents. He's also accusing the National Archives of BIAASSSSSSSSS, because he is an abject fucking moron.

Fuck them.

But really, these cases are so very different, in every imaginable way.

For one thing, President Biden told reporters yesterday how surprised he was to learn there were a few docs with classified markings sitting in a desk drawer at his foundation.

“I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn that there are any government records that were taken there to that office,” Biden said at a news conference in Mexico City on Tuesday evening. “But I don’t know what’s in the documents. My lawyers have not suggested I ask what documents they were. I’ve turned over the boxes — they’ve turned over the boxes to the Archives. And we’re cooperating fully — cooperating fully with the review, which I hope will be finished soon, and there will be more detail at that time.”

Yes, that is a how a president and a patriot and a non-guilty person would react.

It's a far cry from what Trump did, may still be doing, and how he's reacted to getting caught. (Raise your hand if you truly believe Trump has returned every stolen classified document in his possession.) Here's a handy box of links that explain what Trump's done:

Ayup, these things are PRETTY different.

Charlie Sykes included this handy CNN graphic in his morning newsletter on just how different the cases really are:

“There are clear distinctions between the two classified documents cases involving President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump https: //t.co/QmIE2flpov” — CNN Politics (@CNN Politics) 1673367170

Sykes additionally includes this graphic from the Congressional Integrity Project, which we will also lovingly borrow, as we assume they'd like it disseminated far and wide:

So yeah, they're different.

One more thing the Washington Post brings up is that what was found at the Penn Biden Center were briefing material-type things — you know, the kinds of things a vice president might have. Trump's trove of stolen goods went above and beyond that in a very specific way. Let the experts explain:

The Biden records were designated “sensitive compartmented information,” or SCI, while the materials recovered from Trump included documents designated as SCI and “Special Access Programs,” or SAP — a category limited to a very small group of top military and intelligence officials. One document retrieved from Mar-a-Lago described a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, The Washington Post previously reported .



“Some SCI programs have hundreds and thousands of people who have access, but SAP programs are much more limited,” the person familiar with the investigations said. “I don’t want to diminish that some is SCI but it’s far more noteworthy that Trump’s materials contained SCI and SAP programs.”

Yeah, that's different, for sure.

Nobody should be stupid or naive enough to think classified documents don't accidentally get mishandled/misplaced from time to time. We learned about that chapter-and-verse in the Hillary Clinton email non-scandal.

What matters is what people do when those documents are found where they're not supposed to be, and it matters if it's an intentional act, which brings us into the realm of motive.

Not one person who isn't a shameless fucking liar can argue with a straight face that the available evidence points to anything nefarious with these documents found at Biden's foundation.

Trump? We'll read about it in the indictment.

