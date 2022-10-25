Oh hey, have you gotten your COVID-19 updated new-and-improved 3 a.m. edition of the booster vaccine? Well, you need to, even though COVID-19 is over (not over) and a myth (not a myth). Joe Biden is getting his (getting his)!

And fuck it, he's gonna do it live, and he's gonna talk, and you're gonna listen, and you're gonna go get sticked if you haven't.

youtu.be

Update: MAN isn't this something.

“Instead of taking the audio from Biden's vaccine speech, Fox News is counterprogramming the video with anti-vaccine talking points” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1666721783

We'd say it's unfuckingbelievable, but SADLY, NO.

