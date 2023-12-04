The Biden administration sent congressional leaders a letter today with a simple message: Ukraine money. Now. Stop dicking around and displaying your tailfeathers for Fox News. The adults are busy trying to protect the world from Russia. Get out of the way.

I want to be clear: without congressional action, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to procure more weapons and equipment for Ukraine and to provide equipment from U.S. military stocks. There is no magical pot of funding available to meet this moment. We are out of money—and nearly out of time.

The letter explains that cutting off funding and resources will “kneecap Ukraine on the battlefield” and threaten to give Vladimir Putin all kinds of victories. (Don’t threaten House Republican traitors with a good time, right?) It also gently explains that our aid for Ukraine is helping American military readiness, as when we send things to Ukraine, we replace it in our own stockpiles, and that this is in turn goosing our own economy. (In a hell of a lot of red and purple states, it very loudly scream-whispers.)

It explains how all our money is being spent, and underlines some important facts for people like House Speaker Mike Johnson who need to be told. For example: “If Ukraine’s economy collapses, they will not be able to keep fighting, full stop. Putin understands this well, which is why Russia has made destroying Ukraine’s economy central to its strategy—which you can see in its attacks against Ukraine’s grain exports and energy infrastructure.” The letter notes that a large amount of aid is being used for populations around the world getting screwed because of “Putin’s use of food as a weapon.”

It concludes by reminding lawmakers that helping Ukraine fight keeps the fight from spreading to NATO countries, and keeps Putin from getting any ideas for further expansion:

I must stress that helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future as a sovereign, democratic, independent, and prosperous nation advances our national security interests. It prevents larger conflict in the region that could involve NATO and put U.S. forces in harm’s way and deters future aggression, making us all safer. As President Biden has said, when dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they will cause more chaos and death and destruction. They just keep on going, and the cost and the threats to America and to the world will keep rising. The path that Congress chooses will reverberate for many years to come. We are out of money to support Ukraine in this fight. This isn’t a next year problem. The time to help a democratic Ukraine fight against Russian aggression is right now.

Depleting Russia’s resources in Ukraine means they’re not there for whatever genocidal misadventure Putin might be thinking of next.

While We’re On The Subject!

We encourage all to read historian and Russia expert Timothy Snyder’s recent article, “Would You Sell Them Out?” — a timely letter to lawmakers who may not understand the stakes of cutting off support for Ukraine. You might want to forward it to your congressman.

Anti-democracy MAGA Republicans often feebly attempt to argue that the Ukraine fight is taking away from the real greatest global threat, which is communist China. Snyder has an answer for that:

For this whole century, American politicians and strategists of all political orientations have agreed that the greatest threat for a global war comes from China. The scenario for this dreadful conflict, in which hundreds of thousands of American soldiers could fight and die, is a Chinese offensive against Taiwan. And now imagine that this can defused at no cost and with no risk. The offensive operation the Chinese leadership is watching right now is that of Russia against Ukraine. Ukrainian resistance has demonstrated how difficult a Chinese offensive operation in the Pacific would be. The best China policy is a good Ukraine policy. Will we toss away the tremendous and unanticipated geopolitical gain that has been handed to us by Ukraine? There is nothing that we could have done on our own to so effectively deter China as what the Ukrainians are doing, and what the Ukrainians are doing is in no way hostile towards China. Ukrainians are keeping us safe in this as in other ways. Would you sell them out?

That’s one thing among many MAGA Republicans would do well to understand. Ukraine can beat Russia, and handily, despite the proclamations of Putin’s American dickgobblers who declare otherwise. Ukraine feeds hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Russia is committing full-fledged genocide, largely against children. And Republicans have the gall to claim Americans are “fatigued” by the war in Ukraine? Fuck you, Timothy Snyder says far more politely than we just typed it.

Snyder also explains for the benefit of Republicans pretending to be reasonable, who say they want the money and weapons we’re sending to be “audited,” that Ukrainians are “auditing” those weapons — which the US military isn’t actually using because we think they’re obsolete — by firing them up Russians’ asses.

On that note, Christian extremist lunatic creep and mental lightweight Speaker Mike Johnson responds to Biden’s letter:

Text:

The Biden Administration has failed to substantively address any of my conference’s legitimate concerns about the lack of a clear strategy in Ukraine, a path to resolving the conflict, or a plan for adequately ensuring accountability for aid provided by American taxpayers. Meanwhile, the Administration is continually ignoring the catastrophe at our own border. House Republicans have resolved that any national security supplemental package must begin with our own border. We believe both issues can be agreed upon if Senate Democrats and the White House will negotiate reasonably.

You have no legitimate concerns. The “path to resolving the conflict” is for Ukraine to win.

Approve the fucking funding, you literal zero of a man.

