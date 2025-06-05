Wonkette

Holly - Yep it's me
2h

If I may...I'd like to translate what the whacked out Ketamine Kid is trying to say with all his whiny assed shit posting. I'm so sorry I'm a total fucking asshole. What I did I did for you. I just want you to be happy. And I want to be your besty again. And I want you to start buying my plody car and/or useless fucking Cybertruck. Please don't hate me anymore! I'm not a bad dude. I'm misunderstood. I mean well. Won't you give me another chance? I need to make this right.

May I also add - FUCK OFF YOU FUCKING LOSER! You could end world hunger and suffering but instead you decided murdering innocent children was something you had to do IMMEDIATELY. Annihilating USAID will be your legacy. Go eat shit and live with that for the rest of your miserable fucking useless life. THE FUCKING END.

BosGrl
2h

Trump and Musk are both like this student at my school. A second-grader, he has terrorized everyone all year. He's been in three different classes in '24-'25, so 3/4 of the second grade is traumatized. All year, he has been calling teachers and classmates alike "bitches" and "c-nts" and "fat asses" and putting up his finger. He hit me yesterday because I told him to take off his hood (school rule, but which his homeroom teacher lets him wear). The principal, who made the rule and was very strict about it over the last few years, says nothing. Damned if I'm going to let it go.

This is how people like Trump and Musk happen.

