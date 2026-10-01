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Alpaca22's avatar
Alpaca22
4h

Absolutely brilliant article today from IFLA.

THE UNTOUCHABLE: MAKE JACK SMITH THE FUCKING ATTORNEY GENERAL

Four hours in the chair, a Senate full of bought coppers, and the man they couldn't touch just dropped the best résumé in Washington.

https://ifloz.substack.com/p/the-untouchable-make-jack-smith-the

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Diane's Less Hostile Username's avatar
Diane's Less Hostile Username
3h

I would not say I've been a climate denier, but I have always been skeptical about EXTREME WEATHER. I thought we olds (I'm not old, I'm 48) were just imagining a better childhood--how the FUCK could the ENTIRE weather change in 40 years? Then one day I got to thinking about the industrial revolution and how fossil fuel combustion power only exploded 125 years ago. When I think about how much damage we were able to do in that short of time, I now TOTALLY believe in extreme weather events. The weather DEFINITELY isn't like it was when I was young. I can stop gaslighting myself.

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