Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
9h

"Unsafe at any screed" just came to me while I was typing, and by golly I am pleased with that one.

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
9h

Whoops, forgot to change the category for the apres-noon news roundup newletter from "Wonkette" to "Wonkette news one-a-day" so it was briefly up on the main site. The error has been rectified, and those responsible for sacking those who were sacked, have been sacked.

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