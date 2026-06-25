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Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
3h

Mad Lord Yam sabotaged the one halfway decent thing Republicans have managed to do in the least 18 months, humiliated Mike Johnson and John Thune by literally blowing up the deal minutes after talking with them, and then they line right up and say "Thank you, sir! May I have another?"

I mean, there's cults and then there's *cults*...

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majorfathead's avatar
majorfathead
2h

You know who else lost? The victims in the epstein files! The whole thing has disappeared! Lets get back to basics and expose all the sick bastards!

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