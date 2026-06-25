Let’s get this out of the way right now, since there are all these headlines out there about how outgoing Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy stood up to Donald Trump in a closed-door Senate meeting yesterday.

The coward caved.

The clown who first went renegade by asking Robert F. Kennedy Jr. some real tuff questions about vaccines, and then caved and voted to confirm him anyway; who Trump fucked in his primary by endorsing his opponent; and who now, with nothing to lose, voted along with three other Republicans for this week’s War Powers resolution to, at least symbolically, rein in Trump on his stupid Iran war, which Trump lost on his first day?

Cassidy caved last night.

The barely sentient pile of shit smells named Trump was so mad. He said after Tuesday’s vote that Cassidy and the others had given “aid and comfort to the enemy,” as if the enemy needed any more aid and comfort after they so easily beat Trump and Pete Hegseth in war.

Prefer a non-Substack subscription? The button below will take any amount of your choosing at Paypal — let me know if you want the newsletter subscription too! they’re separate! — or we have a Patreon too.

Wonkette $ machine!

Reportedly Cassidy and Trump were very shouty shouty during that Senate lunch yesterday:

“I stood and said, ‘You have not told the American people what’s going on. It was supposed to last four weeks, it’s lasted four months. Our original objectives have not been achieved, and I want to know what’s going on,’” Cassidy told reporters after the lunch. […] When a reporter asked Cassidy if Trump had called him a “lunatic,” as had been rumored, he did not deny it, but stated, “Can I imagine that the president called me things that would be said on a school ... playground? Yeah, I can imagine that.”

Senator John Kennedy had some of his fake folksy descriptions of what happened (he has to pretend to be stupid to please his backwoods Louisiana constituents):

Louisiana Republican John Kennedy said Trump was “mad as a murder hornet” about the vote during lunch. “Put yourself in his shoes,” Kennedy told reporters. “He’s right in the middle of delicate negotiations and the Senate votes to get out of Iran.”

Well, usually the losing side of a war is expected to gather its things and leave, yes.

The CNN tick-tock is even more dramatic.

At one point inside the luncheon, Trump ordered Cassidy to sit down — but Cassidy refused, another source said. Trump then called him a “lunatic.” In return, Cassidy shouted at Trump, in one instance referring to Trump as his “brother.” Trump told him he wasn’t his “brother” — and eventually Cassidy sat down.

OK, it would be really funny if Bill Cassidy had “my brother in Christ”-ed Trump. Even funnier if Cassidy hadn’t caved immediately.

After the meeting, Cassidy told reporters dramatically that he was not gonna be bullied when he’s just trying to get answers to questions for the American people.

But apparently he was willing to be bullied, as usual, because he caved, as usual.

Just like they answered his concerns about Felchy McBrainworms the Vaccine Stealer at HHS! And once in office, Felchy quickly revealed by his actions that he had just told Cassidy whatever he wanted to hear, because everybody knows Cassidy is a real dumbass.

Trump declared victory last night, which is funny, because he’s talking about the freedom to negotiate his defeat in the war he started. “This vote puts Iran on notice!” he said about the country that now knows it can get what it wants forever by closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Yes, Rand Paul also caved, by changing his vote to “present.”

Susan Collins did not cave, presumably due to her continuing concerns, and neither did Lisa Murkowski.

Trump was also reportedly mad yesterday at Mitch McConnell, who missed the vote due to his ongoing status as a dead person (allegedly!), and at Pennsylvania Senator Dave McCormick, who missed the vote due to his dilly-dallying the fuck around on Air Force One on the way to rallies with, um, Trump.

Democrat Tim Kaine, who introduced the resolution, said in a statement that sure, these two ramequins full of dick cheese caved, but it was only because Trump threw his tantrum, and it doesn’t really change anything:

“The vote is of no consequence and does not undo the expressed position of Congress that further war against Iran is illegal unless Congress votes for it,” Kaine said in a statement.

Maybe, but again, Trump is declaring victory, and now Trump feels much more free to continue losing the war he started for the sole purpose of breaking things so that he could say he fixed it better than Barack Obama did (spoiler about that), and he got to bully dumb little easily frightened coward Bill Cassidy in the process.

So we guess everybody in this post has now technically lost. Except, you know, Iran.

[Daily Beast archive / Washington Post / CNN]

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?