Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anarchy Pony's avatar
Anarchy Pony
7h

If only we would do something useful, like impeach and imprison the fucking degenerate.

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16 replies
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
7h

Congress could stop almost all of this shit *today* if they really cared.

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