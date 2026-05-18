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Wonkette

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Henry30's avatar
Henry30
4h

Cassidy could get even by running as an independent. Take away enough from the RepubliCon candidate and maybe, just maybe the RepubliCons lose.

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Runfastandwin's avatar
Runfastandwin
4h

Give a bully your lunch money, he'll be back tomorrow. It's one of the oldest truths there is.

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