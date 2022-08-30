Yesterday, I popped over to Trump's Truth Social in order to see if there was any terribleness there I could mine for content. And there was! In fact, Trump had just recently tweeted that he wants a redo of the 2020 election or just to be declared president, for reasons of Hunter Biden's laptop. That's the kind of thing that might be newsworthy if it were coming from anyone other than Donald Trump, but honestly he says that kind of shit every other day and obviously he's not getting his way on this so why bother?



29 whole people talking about Wyoming! Fierce!



Now, most of the people I follow on Twitter are political to some extent, which is to be expected given my career path — but it's hardly as if that is all anyone talks about, ever . That would be weird. And incredibly bleak.

So surely — surely! — some people on Truth Social had to be "truthing" about something other than rightwing nonsense, right? After all, the site's tagline says that it is "America's 'Big Tent' social media platform that encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating on the basis of political ideology." So I thought I would take a look and see what the Truthers were saying about popular culture. What they talked about when they weren't talking about Trump or conspiracy theories or how mad they are about how much everyone else seems to like civil rights (ie: "wokeness").

For the sake of fairness, I took a look at what pop culture related stories were trending on Twitter, the first one being Taylor Swift, who announced her new album, Midnights , at the VMAs Sunday. So I went and looked up Taylor Swift, and the first thing I found was a litany of responses to a since-deleted "Truth" from someone calling themselves "DC Draino," which read:

There is nothing worse than an artist that rides country music fans to prominence then abandons them for that LA pop life and talks trash about the same people that once supported them when they were nobodies.

I'm not totally sure that's what she did, but boy, the bitterness was palpable! The best of the responses though came from this person who legitimately thought this picture of TaySwift wearing Ed Gein's hat was real.



The next pop culture item trending in my Twitter feed was Ozzy, on account of the fact that Ozzy Osbourne says he is moving back to the UK because the US is "crazy" right now, pointing to all the school shootings. The responses to this? Either people being sadly confused, not reading the article and thinking it is because Democrats and Joe Biden made the country crazy, or very bitter people telling him to go and never come back and what have you. Or suggesting that he is some kind of CIA asset.



OK, so that one was a little political in and of itself, so I figured I'd look for something totally shallow. I searched for some Real Housewives shit, since it's the kind of thing people tend to livetweet. Nothing on any of the hashtags! Zip! Nada! Zilch! I searched for a few names and did not find much until I landed on this post from this person who thinks Lisa Rinna literally sold her soul to the devil.

Is Rinna the worst? Absolutely. But has she literally sold her soul to the literal devil? No, I do not think she has, because if she did, her kids would have modeling careers like the Hadids and the Bravo Gods would not have sent Garcelle to destroy her.

Stephen and I were discussing "Brooklyn 99" as copaganda in the chatcave and he noted that conservatives and actual cops probably hate the way the cops on the show are portrayed. And he was right! The only thing I could find on the show was people complaining about how it was "woke."



So now I'm racking my brain. Is there literally any kind of pop culture they can talk about in a normal way? Without complaining about "wokeness." AHA! I thought. Pat Boone. These sorts of people are super into Pat Boone.

I searched for Pat Boone and found this, in response to an article about Steve Bannon's War Room ever-so-cleverly playing "Ding-Dong The Witch Is Dead" after Liz Cheney lost her primary.



Getting warmer? Somewhat? I'm not sure where the Pat Boone is coming from, because he was not in Peter Pan with Mary Martin, but okay. Let's try another TV show. Something current. How about the new Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon ?

First "truth" was Jack Posobiec whining that it has a "Feminist Grooming Agenda," which I can only assume means he thinks it doesn't shave its underarms.



According to Rotten Tomatoes, the most popular show in the country right now is "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" starring Tatiana Masley of "Orphan Black."

But according to Truth Social, everyone hates it and is mad about how "woke" it is, with the "Not The Bee" account encouraging users to "Watch the feminist rant in Disney's new 'She-Hulk' show and enjoy the glorious reviews blasting it for wokeness."



Said "glorious reviews" are like, three reviews from IMDB from random people whining about it being too feminist and woke. Again, it is the most popular show in the country right now.



The most popular song in the country right now? Nicki Minaj's "Super Freaky Girl." And on that topic, there is radio silence in Trumpland, despite the fact that it is an obvious jam.

You know, for people who complain about "cancel culture" and everything supposedly needing to be "woke," it doesn't seem like there are a lot of people or television shows that they haven't canceled and it doesn't seem like they have anything to say about popular culture other than complain about how it is too "woke." That seems like a very boring and miserable way to live, if you ask me.

