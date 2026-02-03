Wonkette

Wonkette

User's avatar
Mr blob's avatar
Mr blob
3h

These dumb assholes talk like virgin 14 year old boys

“Pussy is, indeed, low carb. Still awaiting results on gluten content, though.”

Said by someone who would only have their first not entirely consensual sexual encounter with a passed out theta when they were 20.

Cookie Lady-Radical Left Scum's avatar
Cookie Lady-Radical Left Scum
3hEdited

Do they think this is a “gotcha” thing? Like they are going to “own the libs” if the Clintons are implicated in this mess?

Put them in the same North Atlantic bound rowboat as everyone else in the files and throw them overboard if they so much as KNEW and did nothing, much less participated in the cabal of child rapists and blackmailers and money launderers.

Can I get an amen?

I knew I could.

Republicans really don’t understand moral convictions AT. ALL.

442 more comments...

