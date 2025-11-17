Gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Happy Monday! It was one action-packed weekend!

The House of Representatives is getting set to vote on those EPSTEIN FILES, maybe Tuesday! And Rep. Thomas Massie is hoping for a mass Republican defection for a veto-proof majority. Would be wild! (CBS / ABC)

Then Sunday night Trump huffed that House Republicans SHOULD release the files (that don’t exist and Joe Biden planted), he doesn’t CARE. Nobody cares!

Sounds like he knows he is beat. More Epstein files news below, but first, what else is going on in the world?

Seems like it should be bigger news that Trump just withdrew $900 million of IMF funds to bail out Argentina and his pet-psychic/tantric-sex-coach buddy Javier Milei, on top of those billions in currency-swap funds. Thought America was broke? Are we bailout-rich now? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (Financial Times archive link)

Some pig: Border Patrol Commander Op Sec at Large Gregory Bovino has descended upon Charlotte, NC, for “Operation Charlotte’s Web,” and claims he’s snatched more 81 people already. Meanwhile, hundreds have been out protesting. (PBS / WBTV)

Speaking of DHS and their goons, they say they’re not archiving agents’ text messages any more. Instead the burden is on agents to manually back up their messages. If they forget to, oh well, whoops. Anything to protect the regime from accountability! (The Hill)

Brooke Rollins, USDA secretary, now says that all 41 million people enrolled in SNAP benefits must now re-apply. Government efficiency! (The Hill)

The regime’s illegal boat blow-ups in the Caribbean and Pacific, killing at least 83 people, have made actual drug enforcement more difficult and all of us less safe, because multiple countries that are the sources for 80 percent of our foreign boat-type intelligence are now refusing to share any with the US. Swell. (WSJ gift link)

Transgender members of the Air Force are suing after their pensions and benefits were revoked. (AP)

What else did President Donald John Trump rant about on his crap website this weekend? We skimmed so you don’t have to! He nominated seven judges, and withdrew his nomination of Donald Korb as IRS counsel and Laura Loomer took credit. He endorsed books from myrmidons George “Tyrus” Murdoch and Nicole Parker, and claimed Republicans are the party of affordability and lied again that Thanksgiving is 25 percent cheaper, LOL. He reTruthed ancient praise from Sean Connery about his Scottish golf course three times, and multiple pages of PDFs of plaudits for himself from right-wing outlets. But more than any other subject, he white-hot RAGED about that EPSTEIN HOAX, and at Marjorie Taylor Traitor Greene for betraying him. That part must really sting, being outplayed by a lady! (BBC)

Oh yeah, those WHO CARES Epstein files, so much for everybody forgetting all about ‘em! This weekend, Internet peculation swirled around a comment Jeffrey Epstein’s brother Mark wrote to him, telling him to ask Steve Bannon if “Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba?” Followed by, “You and your boy Donnie can make a remake of the movie Get Hard.” Mark Epstein clarified that “Bubba” did not mean Bill Clinton, but that’s all he would clarify. What / who do you think he meant? Watson, Wallace, Smith, Sparxxx? One could speculate all day! (Snopes)

The tech world was surprised to hear that in 2017, Epstein portrayed himself as passing messages between Trump and Bill Gates. But second-hand ones from Gates, because his wife Melinda would not let him talk to Epstein. (She later left him for still talking to Epstein, and he was also having at least one affair.) (Wired)

And the art world arched a brow at an appearance by Andres Serrano in Epstein’s inbox, revealing the guy who made “Piss Christ” grumbling, “I’m so disgusted by the outrage over ‘grab them by the pussy’ that I may give [Trump] my sympathy vote.” (ArtNet)

Also

Like Megyn Kelly, Alan Dershowitz has been going hard in the paint to defend grownups fucking children, eeeeeuuugggh. Epstein, he claimed to Chris Cuomo on NewsNation, was not a pedophile, because one victim was 17 and 10 months. As Epstein’s former lawyer, though, the Dersh knows full well, better than anybody, that Epstein’s victims were as young as 11, and the victim who started the first investigation was 14. Fifth and 8th graders. Somebody needs to check those two’s hard drives, because not normal. Ick! (Daily Beast archive link)

A pardoned January 6 rioter is running for the seat Nancy Mace is leaving behind in Congress. Sure, why not. (Post and Courier archive link)

In Maryland, local boat captain / veteran / Bernie democrat Bobby LaPin, has announced a campaign to unseat Senate President Bill Ferguson, an establishment Democrat who is standing in the way of Maryland redrawing its congressional maps. Good, steam up that crab! (Baltimore Banner archive link)

Send Rebecca your etsys and your ebays and your other crafts and nonsenses for our post-Thanksgiving small business handmade and vintage buying orgy! Send links to everything you’re proud of to rebecca at wonkette dot com.

Share this post with somebody special! Share

Thank you for being Wonkette’s friend! We have no paywall ever and no ads. We’re brought to you by people like you! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate