Dana Bash and MTG, looking like some kind of before-and-after photo

President Donald John Trump spent the weekend at his Florida golf club, but like everyone else on earth, his mind was on those EPSTEIN FILES, the ones the dead pedophile himself said could bring Trump down. Which the House will be voting on releasing this week!

And that pig sure is in a public-relations poke. If there is nothing to hide, or they are full of BILL CLINTON, why not support releasing all of them? A ball of nervous anger, the old man rambled an assortment of rambles on his web site over the weekend, and about no subject more than that DEMOCRAT EPSTEIN HOAX. You know, those files that don’t exist, that the Democrats planted, but are full of Bill Clinton, or something. Yawn, so boring!

And Trump focused his ire at losing control of the House on Marjorie TRAITOR Greene, posting about her with a side of HOAX RINO defector Thomas Massie more than 15 times. But curiously he did not mention Lauren Boebert or Nancy Mace! Guess he figures they’re just a couple of tag-alongs.

And not only did Space Lasers sign that discharge petition, she’s been open about her doubts. And then on Friday MTG set him OFF OFF by posting a text from the phone of “DJT,” pushing a nonsensical narrative that because Bill Clinton was on Epstein’s plane 26 times (he was not), and Democrats were bad guys entangled with Epstein … the best thing they could do for the victims is to NOT release the files.

The text from “DJT”:

That’s a confusing narrative!

And so the old man raged and re-posted RRGRR sentiments at her throughout the weekend.

Ranting complaining wacky lunatic traitor says what?

Fake politician, cries the former reality gameshow host! Marjorie Taylor BROWN! He is really slipping with his nicknames. (Grass turns brown in winter, guy who owns golf courses.) More like Marge In Charge of Driving Him ketchup-hurling mad!

It IS like Marjorie Taylor Greene has had an exorcism! Some People, like AOC, say that this is because she wanted to challenge Jon Ossoff for Georgia’s Senate seat next year, Trump told her NO, and she’s pissed about that. But MTG denies this, and says she never wants to join the Senate, which serves the “uniparty.”

And MTG went on CNN to defend herself. And while she’s not saying that Trump’s lying, and she still agrees with him on every other little thing … also nothing Trump said was true.

MTG did say some magic words — she is sorry she participated in toxic politics. That’s good! She forgot to mention all the death threats she inspired to be sent Dr. Fauci’s way. That’s bad!

It is hard to buy, though, that MTG cares about sex abuse victims. Not when she was (and maybe still is) best friends with Matt Gaetz, the guy who was allegedly paying a homeless teenager for sex (he denies it); she was still appearing on his podcast as recently as August.

And OH HEY, Thursday will be the one-year anniversary of when MTG vowed she would rain down mutually assured DICKSTRUCTION on House and Senate Democrats by releasing all of the dirty secrets she had about all of them if they released the ethics report on her best buddy Gaetz and ruined his chances of becoming Attorney General someday! And she was going to release the ethics report she filed against somebody.

FLASHBACK!

Whatever happened with that? Maybe it got space lasered!

The lady sure lies a lot! And she’s stood with avowed pussgrabber Donald Trump in every single thing until now, and swears she still does, even as his knuckle-dragging supporters are sending her death threats, she claims.

Maybe it is more like MTG smelled blood in the water, and she went after it, after getting attacked and marginalized by the likes of Laura Loomer. And spare us crying about your kids’ health care costs when you were the one who voted for that Big Beautiful Bill!

It’s fun though when terrible people fight among themselves!

Fight! Fight! Fight!

[BBC]

Share with a friend! Share

Thank you for being Wonkette’s friend! We have no paywall ever, and no ads, because we’re brought to you by people like you! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button