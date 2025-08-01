Brigitte Macron and ‘proof’ that she is a man, which is that girl skeletons have bone titties, and boy skeletons have shoehorns for hips.

The President and First Lady of France, Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron, have had enough of Candace Owens’ liar mouth, and who can blame them! They have filed a 219-page lawsuit in Delaware for unspecified damages, alleging 22 counts of defamation over Owens’ wild nonstop claims that Brigette Macron, the First Lady of France, is a MAN. And not just THAT, but that Mrs. Macron is actually her own brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, and she stole his identity. Yes, the plot of the soap opera in “Tootsie”! Also that Mrs. Macron’s first husband never existed, and she did not carry or birth her own three children.

Oh, there’s more! Also:

Mrs. Macron and President Macron are blood relatives committing incest; President Macron was chosen to be the President of France as part of the CIA-operated MKUltra program or a similar mind-control program; and Mrs. Macron and President Macron are committing forgery, fraud, and abuses of power to conceal these secrets.

And everybody involved is getting blackmailed by a sinister Jewish cabal of pedophiles, because of course they are.

Hoo boy, sounds like somebody’s been hitting the dollar store cough syrup mighty hard! Owens’ primary source for all this comes from a “spiritual medium,” and the evidence she cites for Mrs. Macron being a man is stuff like she often covers her neck — heretofore unknown among French women — so no one can see her Adam’s apple.

Who would believe any of that, or want to listen to it? That is a way worse story than Twilight! But a whole lot of people, it would seem, are enticed by Owens’ anti-vax stance, her rabid anti-semitism, and her dire warnings about the state of masculinity today, and they keep coming back for her transphobia and other right-wing rage-fiction. The old bigotry-to-bank-account pipeline! She has more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube, and almost 7 million followers on X. The man formerly known as Kanye West is a fan!

The allegations are as easy to debunk as they are batshit stupid. Mrs. Macron’s brother is alive and has been for 80 years, and stood next to the president and First Lady at Macron’s presidential inaugurations in both 2017 and 2022. Mrs. Macron (née Trogneux)’s birth announcement appeared in the local newspaper. Her ex-husband was named on their children’s birth certificates, and there’s plenty of photos and other documentary evidence he existed, because he did! There’s publicly available photos of Mrs. Macron’s neck all over. Et cetera!

Did any of that stop Candace Owens? You already know that it did not!

The bizarro allegations about Brigitte Macron began with a four-hour YouTube video posted in December 2021, in which “freelance journalist” Natacha Rey interviewed a “spiritual medium,” Amandine Roy, who had done her own research, conveniently just a few months months before the French elections. Then a French right-wing “investigative journalist,” Xavier Poussard, picked up on the claims, published them on his website Faits et Documents, in an (also 219-page) “analysis” that looks like it was made in Microsoft Word by somebody who never mastered its graphics-formatting features. The “evidence” is mostly old pictures with circles on them to “prove” people in the same family look similar to each other, and the text is rambling and peppered with COVID conspiracies.

But Candace Owens picked up on the allegations in March 2024, right before she was asked to leave Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire for alleging that secret Jewish “gangs” commit “horrific things” in Hollywood, and for pushing the “blood libel” myth that Jewish people drink the blood of Christian children. Turns out the Daily Wire does actually draw a line somwehere.

And once on her own show, free from the oppression of Ben Shapiro’s censorship, she ran even harder with the Macron fantasmes fous, interviewing Poussard on her show and posting on X:

How dare Brigitte Macron refuse to flash Candace Owens her clam! As if that would satisfy her anyway.

Owens had claimed that she originally got the story from the Daily Mail, and not some whack job who heard it from a psychic, but the article she cited on air actually debunked the dumbshit theory, the title was even “The proof France's First Lady WASN'T born a man,” with pictures of Brigitte as a child, with her brother, her ex-husband, and so on.

And Owens doubled down some more! She Tweeted that she “would stake [her] entire professional reputation on the fact that Brigitte Macron is in fact a man.” And she kept on going, making the claim on her show and whatever talk show would have her.

Says the Macrons’ lawsuit:

“She then repeated the categorically false claim that the Macrons had deployed the secret service to intimidate and detain journalists to hide the truth of Mrs. Macron’s transition and identity theft. Finally, she linked these allegations to a broader, equally baseless conspiracy theory: that the world is being run by a gang of Satanic pedophiles masquerading as Jewish people.”

Of course that’s where it ends up.

She posted a picture of herself and sold a T-shirt showcasing a fake Time magazine “Man of the Year” cover featuring Mrs. Macron. Just to profit off of her lies some more.

She even claimed the 2024 Olympic opening ceremony — a tribute to Greek mythology— was designed to “honor Brigitte Macron” because she is transgender. As the Macrons’ lawsuit points out, “This claim is not only absurd, but self-defeating: Owens also insists Mrs. Macron’s biological sex is a ‘state secret,’ making such a tribute impossible even by her own logic.”

Not only that, but the psychic et al. in France who first made these bonkers allegations already got sued, and lost, in September of 2024 (though the verdict was overturned because of liberté d'expression).

And in December of 2024, the Macrons sent Owens a demand for retraction, full of publicly available evidence like photos proving that people she claimed were dead were actually alive.

The Macrons’ lawyer is as puzzled as everybody else. “It’s being said that [Brigitte’s] ex-husband was never born and neither was she,” he told Huffington Post France. “But how could they have got married or appeared before a judge to get divorced? Are they both actors? Are all the legal documents fake?”

Of course Owens knows it’s all nonsense. Her own sources say so! But it takes a steady diet of fresh meat to rile up a dumbshit base, and this wild transgender fairy tale hits all of their pleasure centers: elites doing a coverup, and transvestigating and harassing women who do not perform femininity to specifications, like Michelle Obama, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting.

Even getting sued has not slowed Owens down. She crowed the day after she was served on her show that she is being sued by “the first ladyman” of France, called Mrs. Macron “a very goofy man,” and said the lawsuit itself was proof that what she was saying was just too real for the Macrons to handle.

And she theorized that Brigitte Macron would be “fake killed” before the suit could get to discovery. “I think they'll fake kill Brigitte first. They'll be like, ‘Oh, Brigitte passed away from stress because of what Candace did. Oh, nobody can talk about her being a man anymore because Brigitte's gone.’”

Conspiracy theorists’ brains are wild and dark, but also predictable, here comes the setup for claiming Brigitte Macron was replaced by a robot clone installed by the Deep State after Owens loses her lawsuit, probably a Jewish one. And losing her lawsuit will only prove how very right she is!

That’s the amazing thing about conspiracy theories. A lack of proof only shows how this thing goes all the way to the top!

