Spotts1701
3h

BREAKING: D.C.'s Attorney General has filed a federal lawsuit over Mad Lord Yam's "hostile takeover" of the D.C. Metro police force, saying that the Home Rule Act does not provide the authority to replace the police chief or direct operations.

6 replies
Old guy named Bill (OGNB)
3h

Doktor Zoom wrote: “The lawless lawbreaker who was apparently the focus of the dozens of militarized border agents was a guy named Angel who was delivering strawberries.”

The threat of strawberry ice cream has been neutralized. Chocolate and vanilla are safe - for now.

13 replies
288 more comments...

