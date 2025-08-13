There are those who know how to troll Donald Trump, how to speak to him and his mouthbreathing, rage-drunk minions with the respect they have earned, and who do it effectively. California Governor Gavin Newsom is one of those, and as long as he keeps refraining from doing stupid shit, he can keep being one of the leaders of the rebellion.

Gavin is fucking with Donald Trump regarding his threats to go ahead and start the process of gerrymandering California so hard these Nazi Republicans’ heads fucking spin clear off, and this is how he’s been doing it since yesterday.

Whoever on his social media team is writing these — or if it’s a team effort — it’s lovely, because you can watch them refining their impression of Trump as they go:

Oh my God.

THIS IS YOUR SECOND-TO LAST WARNING!!! (THE NEXT ONE IS THE LAST ONE!)

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

It gets better.

MAYBE THE MOST IMPORTANT WARNING IN HISTORY.

MANY SAY THE MOST LOVED & HANDSOME GOVERNOR.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER.

What’s funny is that Donald Trump is actually far too fucking stupid and functionally illiterate to understand how brutally Newsom is making fun of him here. Because when Trump looks at a Trump tweet, he thinks he did a good job writing it, because his ugly parents apparently never made sure it sunk in what a shamefully dumb little boy he was.

So when he sounds out these tweets from Gavin, or when he calls Karoline Leavitt in to his office so he can leer at her lips while she sounds them out for him before she feeds him his pudding, he probably thinks they are beautiful and well-written, even if the message hurts his whiniest little dictator feelings.

This is where the trolling stood as of last night, and as such, it is the very finest one:

DONALD “TACO” TRUMP, AS MANY CALL HIM, “MISSED” THE DEADLINE!!! CALIFORNIA WILL NOW DRAW NEW, MORE “BEAUTIFUL MAPS,” THEY WILL BE HISTORIC AS THEY WILL END THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY (DEMS TAKE BACK THE HOUSE!). BIG PRESS CONFERENCE THIS WEEK WITH POWERFUL DEMS AND GAVIN NEWSOM — YOUR FAVORITE GOVERNOR — THAT WILL BE DEVASTATING FOR “MAGA.” THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! — GN

Just lovely work there. And we bet there are more coming if you keep your eye on that account.

Yesterday, the Texas state Senate passed the rigged maps Donald Trump has been demanding because he’s too much of a coward to try to win the House in a fair fight, because he’s clownishly unpopular, he’s the most universally loathed American leader in history, and the most mocked dictator in human history. That doesn’t mean it’s over, and members of the Texas state House reportedly won’t be coming back until the special session is over. There are reports that they plan to come back this weekend, after it is over. But of course, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the littlest bitch governor of them all, has promised to keep calling special sessions until he’s successfully made Trump’s little fascist dick cum and delivered his maps.

Beto O’Rourke went on TV last night to rally support for his troops, AKA the Texas House members still fighting. He also addressed the threats from the littlest bitch attorney general of them all, Ken Paxton, who is trying to get a judge to put Beto IN JAIL for fundraising for the Texas Democrats, because Ken Paxton is a big man, biiiiiig maaaaaaaaaaaan.

Here is Beto on MSNBC on Stephanie Ruhle’s program:

Yeah guess what, Ken Paxton can go fuck himself in his own eyehole, ‘kay?

And whatever Beto said there about how best to help and encourage those Texas Dems, and also how to support parallel tracks to fight this, do that. (Beto has been emphasizing repeatedly that Democrats in blue states need to start gerrymandering shit to fuck pre-emptively and regardless of what Republicans do here, as opposed to it being an ultimatum. Rub these fascist motherfuckers’ faces in their own dogshit. We agree.)

Also, speaking of Texas Democrats, here is Texas Democratic state Rep. James Talarico on Fox News making Pete Hegseth’s former Fox News work-husband Will Cain look like a little bitch right to his face. Always make Will Cain look like a little bitch right to his face, that’s a good rule, he cannot take it, which is why he ran away from this interview as fast as he could after Talarico exposed him as an utterly unprepared and milquetoast-y little dipshit.

Keep treating these people with the respect they have earned, and maybe they’ll start having the days they deserve.

