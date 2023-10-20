Earlier this week, the Biden campaign opened up an account on Truth Social, Donald Trump’s Twitter knockoff website that’s basically just the place where Trump shits and grunts in public all day and night and fawns all over himself and reposts QAnon accounts and does witness intimidation and attacks prosecutors and calls for the execution of generals.

It’s not a real place on the internet, if you know what we mean. Like, it’s technically real, but … yeah fuck off.

Anyway, the Biden campaign made an account, just to be dicks. They made Dark Brandon their profile pic. They admitted immediately they were only doing it to be dicks. Because it cost no money. Because it amused them.

It’s like if you won free dildos for life from a game show, but instead of keeping them, you strung them together and took them to your fundamentalist Christian neighbor’s house late at night and hung them up like Christmas lights and then called their pastor to tattle.

Just good clean fun, hurts no one.

Well, quickie update!

The Biden campaign officially has more followers on Truth Social than the Trump campaign does. As of this writing, it’s 31,900 to 26,400. (That’s what we mean when we say it’s not really a place on the internet. Super low energy numbers.)

And yes, duh, most of the Biden followers are just MAGA idiots hate-following so they can make poopy in the comments, and probably some libs who made an account they will never actually use, for the sole purpose of following Biden.

And yes, Trump’s personal account obviously has far more followers. Or at least far more bots following him. It could be bots.

Doesn’t matter. Donald Trump is obsessed with size and has extremely low self esteem. This will upset him.

When the Biden campaign joined up, the quotes from the Trump campaign were so sad. They tried so hard to make it their own lib-owning situation, with Steven Cheung, his spox who apparently has zero self-love or respect, saying that “Crooked Joe Biden and his team are finally acknowledging that Truth Social is hot as a pistol and the only place where real news happens.” Yeah.

On Wednesday, Truth Social tried to brag to its users about this hot new celebrity Let’s Go Brandon Biden joining up:

“Dear Friend, Recently, Joe Biden’s presidential campaign joined Truth Social. You can find their account @BidenHQ here,” Truth Social said in an email sent to users Wednesday.

Bless their hearts.

If you want to set up a Truth Social account for fun, fellowship and following Joe Biden, knock yourself out.

Probably should make a burner email, though. And wear a hazmat suit. Never know who’s lurking in creepo places like that.

[CNBC]

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?