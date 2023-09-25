It’s a fresh new week, which means we are one week closer to whatever God has planned for Donald Trump. Let’s check on him!

Is it normal to suggest that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff should be executed? Asking for a democracy.

Because Trump suggested that for Mark Milley the other day.

Key excerpt: “This guy turned out to be a Woke train wreck who, if the Fake News reporting is correct, was actually dealing with China to give them a heads up on the thinking of the President of the United States. This is an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH! A war between China and the United States could have been the result of this treasonous act.”

Trump is still upset because of his delusional batshit madman understanding of this event, when word was coming through the grapevine that China was actually getting worried Trump’s fragile and wounded self esteem was going to start a hot nuke war with them. So Milley reassured his Chinese counterpart that wasn't going to happen, both just before the election and after January 6.

In response to that little Trump eruption, Politico’s Kyle Cheney wonders whether Milley is on the government’s January 6 witness list. You know, because Trump isn’t supposed to be committing acts of witness tampering or intimidation. Milley knows stuff.

By the by, fucking crazy seditionist Republican Rep. Paul Gosar also called for Milley’s execution in his newsletter this weekend:

“Of course, we now know that the deviant Milley was coordinating with Nancy Pelosi to hurt President Trump, and treasonously working behind Trump’s back,” Gosar wrote in a screed far-removed from the truth. “In a better society, quislings like the strange sodomy-promoting General Milley would be hung.”

And then he called Milley a traitor for the China thing.

Gosar is always fucking these chickens. It’s interesting and revelatory to see how his brain and Trump’s brain appear to be on the same level right now, though.

But back to Trump!

Who else does he think did a treason? Oh, just NBC News. Let’s find out about it.

Babbling on Truth Social, Trump said yesterday, um, all of this:

They are almost all dishonest and corrupt, but Comcast, with its one-side and vicious coverage by NBC NEWS, and in particular MSNBC, often and correctly referred to as MSDNC (Democrat National Committee!), should be investigated for its “Country Threatening Treason.” Their endless coverage of the now fully debunked SCAM known as Russia, Russia, Russia, and much else, is one big Campaign Contribution to the Radical Left Democrat Party. I say up front, openly, and proudly, that when I WIN the Presidency of the United States, they and others of the LameStream Media will be thoroughly scrutinized for their knowingly dishonest and corrupt coverage of people, things, and events. Why should NBC, or any other of the corrupt & dishonest media companies, be entitled to use the very valuable Airwaves of the USA, FREE? They are a true threat to Democracy and are, in fact, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! The Fake News Media should pay a big price for what they have done to our once great Country!

Oh, 100 percent. Sure. Whatever. “Country Threatening Treason.” With every word capitalized like that, the way literate people write.

And then he threatens what he’s going to do to them and the rest of the media, after he “wins.” Cool.

No telling what brought that on. Maybe he saw something on TV. Maybe it was a bowel movement that hurt.

He screamed last night that the government has to be shut down, unless Republicans “GET EVERYTHING.” It was a lot of all caps. Surprise, a lot of what he wants Republicans to negotiate for is really about protecting himself from the consequences of his criminal actions:

Close the Border, stop the Weaponization of “Justice,” and End Election Interference – WE MUST HAVE HONEST ELECTIONS. It’s time Republicans learned how to fight!

Then he whined a bunch at Mitch McConnell, big shock. We’ve watched all these sections of Trump’s brain leak before, there’s nothing new. It might be more rotted and/or metastasized, but it’s not new.

This is different, though. He demanded yesterday afternoon that all Democratic senators resign (yes, all of them) because of Bob Menendez. Why? “They all knew what was going on, the way he lived.” LOL what?

Babble babble babble, “Presidential Records Act,” he continued.

Then he said whatever all this is:

Menendez is a “piker” compared to some of those Election Stealing THUGS. Can you imagine how much Crooked Joe Biden has stolen, and what’s in some of his many homes? The FBI and “Justice” notified him that they would be going in to look,“in a few weeks.” In other words, get rid of the cash, gold, & documents, ASAP, before we get there. They didn’t give me any warning, they just showed up. Hunter lived with Crooked Joe in Delaware. It would be a “Treasure Hunt!” Crooked’s coffers must be loaded up with cash. I wonder how much they got paid for Rigging the Election? Menendez is one of many, a small timer at that. EVERY DEMOCRAT SHOULD RESIGN FROM THE SENATE! Our Border’s are Broken, our Election’s are Rigged. MAGA!

Hate it when Joe Biden hides the cash and the gold.

Trump also screamed and cried this weekend about Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s automatic voter registration announcement.

“THE DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO STEAL PENNSYLVANIA AGAIN BY DOING THE ‘AUTOMATIC VOTER REGISTRATION’ SCAM.” Uh huh. Registering people to vote is equal to “steal.”

OK, white Boomer Republican.

(For all the Sturm und Drang over popular vote horserace polls that show Trump and Biden neck-and-neck, it’s worth remembering that in the Electoral College, to win, Trump would have to grab back a good few states he lost in 2020. Arizona and Georgia, but also — ding ding ding — one of the Rust Belt blue wall states he barely won in 2016. Which one do you think looks promising for him right now, on a scale of zero to none of them?)

All of this is fucking crazy, obviously. It’s unhinged. It’s demented. It’s psycho. And it goes without saying that this piece of shit should never be allowed anywhere near power ever again.

But God, it’s also just unbelievably pathetic. Some grandpas played with their grandkids this weekends. Other grandpas did … whatever this is.

At least in prison he might find somebody who will talk to him.

