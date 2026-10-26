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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
10h

A pygmy falcon casting some powerful magic in your hed gif: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/birdys-brew

Also, your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/3e8a7742-fb6d-4c85-9206-f2f2ea75eab4?r=angu9&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=share

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
10h

"I'm from the CIA, and I'm here to help."

or ~

Who's the leaders of the club

and what're the games they play?

MI6 KGB, US CIA

Plant a bug, install a thug

and look the other way

MI6 KGB US CIA

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