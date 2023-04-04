In some parts of Florida these days, a fascist hate group driving around in U-Hauls while screaming racial epithets might reasonably expect to get hauled into an elementary school to teach a sixth grade history class. But the Goyim Defense League was not exactly welcomed with open arms when they descended upon Volusia County earlier this year — dropping antisemitic flyers on people's lawns, hanging antisemitic banners from bridges, projecting the phrase “Hitler was right" outside of the Daytona International Speedway track and, of course, screaming obscenities from rented U-Haul trucks.



In fact, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood took an extremely strong stand at the end of February in order to be as clear as possible that these "motherfuckers" would not be welcome in the area.

In a press conference, Chitwood listed the various offenses that suspects in the group had been arrested for or charged with, including "stalking, threatening a public official, aggravated assault, murder, terroristic threats, vandalism for defacing a memorial for victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre, and soliciting a 14 year-old for sex."



He also shared that he had no problem with being on the GDL's hitlist.

“That's my message to you: Go for it,” he said. “You want to try to get into my computer and plant child porn in there with a group of people that have an IQ of 12? Go for it. I challenge you to go for it. You want to put surveillance on me 24 hours [a day]? Go for it. And the best of all: You’re going to dox me and make me unelectable? Go for it. You came to the wrong county. I stand with my Jewish friends and I'm honored to be on your hit list. It's an honor to be sought after by a bunch of punk thugs like you.”

“As @VolusiaSheriff, I will use every legal measure in my power to crush these antisemitic, racist cowards. I hope they keep their cameras rolling and get it all on video. We’re going to send a message that Volusia County doesn’t tolerate hate.” — Mike Chitwood (@Mike Chitwood) 1677029728

And go for it they did! Earlier this month, after posting on 4chan threats to kill Chitwood for having so rudely disparaged the honor of antisemites, 38-year-old Richard Golden was arrested at the Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, home where he lives with his mother and brought down to Florida. Sheriff Chitwood was there to greet him as he came down the airport escalator in his jim-jams.

“Just shoot Chitwood in the head and he stops being a problem. They have to find a new guy to be the new problem,” Golden allegedly wrote on 4chan's /pol/ board. “But shooting Chitwood in the head solves the immediate problem permanently. Just shoot Chitwood in the head—murder him.”

Chitwood said he wanted to make Golden look him in the face and tell him he wanted to put a bullet in his head.

Last week, yet another troll was arrested for threats he made to the sheriff. “It’s too bad Mike Chitwood isn’t safe now that I’m planning to kill him,” 30-year-old Tyler Meyer of San Diego allegedly wrote on 4chan's /pol/ board. “I’m going to shoot Mike Chitwood. I’m going to kill him by shooting him to death.”

Myer, who admitted to writing the threats, also lives with his mother and has an unfortunate personal grooming situation.

We've got a serious, serious problem with antisemitism in this country right now — with groups like the Goyim Defense League, sure, but also with Donald Trump loading his rhetoric with antisemitic dog-whistles , just a few months after meeting with Nick Fuentes and Kanye West. So good on Chitwood for not putting up with it or making excuses about how they're just "expressing themselves."

Now, I'm not ready to drop my firm stance on ACAB, but Chitwood, who is originally from South Philly, is actually doing a few good things here and there, and not just in terms of standing up to Nazis. He's also been pushing for some pretty decent police reform , focusing more on de-escalation than weapons training, and requiring cops to keep their body cameras on during confrontations, which is clearly better than not doing those things.

