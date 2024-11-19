Eesh, it’s not even a nipple, it’s a metal pastie!

Remember when Yamtits said he had nothing to do with Project 2025? Ho ho ho! Kind of it’s the truth. Dude does not read. He will be tucked in front of Fox News with a Diet Coke, Truthsocialing, while sex pests, Christian nationalists, culty kooks, brain worm guy, and Elon run the government for him. The Project 2025 Heritage guys will do the to-doing, and he will do the nothing part!

Less noticed in the clownshow of future leaders, but important, is Brendan Carr, the nebbishy-squid Project 2025 author Trump’s appointed to head the Federal Communications Commission. Carr is here to try to make That Guy the King of the Internet and Airwaves. He doesn’t need confirmation because he’s already an FCC commissioner, making him the rare internal hire who wasn’t sourced directly from 15 hours of daily Fox News viewing.

One thing about the Project 2025 guys, they do put their wish list all right out there, as Carr did in a whole chapter of their “Mandate for Leadership,” starting on page 845. What does he want? To give Unitary Executive powers over the airwaves and Internet waves so the Boss Man can rule them like the Britannia of Palm Beach. And now that Donya and Elon are kissing in a tree, Carr’s all for sweetheart contracts for Elon, natch.

As it is right now, the FCC regulates Internet service providers (ISPs), which is like your Comcast, Verizon and such, and non-subscription radio and TV when it comes to certain things like “obscenity,” which is how broadcasters could get fined for flashing Janet Jackson’s boob, but you can still see titties on HBO. The FCC is also charged with enforcing the “equal time” rule, more on that in a minute, and broadcast mergers, so we don’t wind up with two companies owning everything. But the FCC doesn’t regulate “Big Tech,” like Apple, Google or Microsoft, or hosting providers, or social media platforms, your Facebook, Bluesky, TikTok, YouTube, Rumble, or Twitters. These are covered by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which gives them legal protections for hosting third-party content. But Carr would like to change that, getting the FCC into the platform-monitoring business, with the power to decide which tech companies and websites are being nice, and which are naughty and need punishing with fines or even shutdown.

Facebook wants to take down pages that promote misinformation like drinking bleach and sticking a lightbulb up your ass can combat the plague? Your website's Terms of Service doing censorship by kicking off user Whitepower88 for calling for executions of trans people in the streets? YouTube trying to keep QAnon pizzagate fantasists out of viewers’ algorithms? Naughty, naughty, naughty! That is driving “diverse political viewpoints from the digital town square”!

Carr is especially big mad at NewsGuard, a browser extension reviewing the reliability of news sources that advertisers use to make sure that, say, their ads for diapers don’t appear next to some Groyper Holocaust-denial Pepe meme. THAT IS ORWELLIAN CENSORSHIP CARTEL!!

At the same time, Carr thinks the FCC should have the power to ban Internet applications on “National Security” grounds, without having to ask Congress first. Such as TikTok, which he accuses of running a foreign influence campaign. Which may be true! But, who decides what a “foreign influence campaign” is? Why, he and Team Treasonballs, of course! (They’re one and the same, in a Unitary Executive paradise.) Funny, after the “Mandate for Leadership” was published and TikTok got threatened with a ban, the platform suddenly started pumping conservative content. And now That Guy has done a 180 and is on a mission to save it, because, said Kellyanne Conway, “He appreciates the breadth and reach of TikTok, which he used masterfully along with podcasts and new media entrants to win. There are many ways to hold China to account outside alienating 180 million U.S. users each month. Trump recognized early on that Democrats are the party of bans — gas-powered cars, menthol cigarettes, vapes, plastic straws and TikTok — and to let them own that draconian, anti-personal-choice space.”

But if “foreign influence” is the real concern with some of these platforms, well, there’s been no bigger than Elon’s, as Russian disinformation has flourished there. But Carr can’t suck up to the guy hard enough, complaining that Elon has been subject to “regulatory harassment” because in 2022 the FCC decided not to give his Starlink satellite internet company nearly $1 billion in government contracts for rural broadband. Guess which South African immigrant with a hair weave is sure to get them now! National security, smashional security.

Carr also used Harris’s “Keep Kalmala and Carry On-ala” appearance on “Saturday Night Live” to make a big squawking show that she appeared on the show for 90 seconds, even threatening to REVOKE NBC’S LICENSE over it, suddenly very concerned about equal time rules for candidates.

He fussed to Fox News: “NBC has structured this in a way that’s plainly designed to evade the FCC's rules. We're talking 50 hours before Election Day starts, without any notice to other candidates, as far as I can tell.”

The rules don’t require that candidates get notice, for one thing, and you’d think a commissioner of the FCC would know that (hint, he knows that). It’s on candidates to monitor, complain and request more airtime if they think they deserve it. Which of course a Certain Candidate did, and NBC gave him two free spots the next day, during a NASCAR race and after the Sunday Night Football game. So this worked out better for said complainer, he got to write his own message, got more airtime, and got to reach a bigger audience.

The FCC doesn’t have all of the powers that Carr wants yet, but with a cooperative Congress and Supreme Court, he is fixing to be given more powers than any FCC head ever to influence what you hear and see, and what you don’t.

Perhaps this is why NBC/Joe and Mika/Zuckerberg seem to have been working overtime to kiss a certain puckery ring? Nobody wants themselves or their boss in this guy’s crossed butthairs in the media world to come.

