Wonkette

Wonkette

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chascates's avatar
chascates
1m

When that big, beautiful ballroom is finished all of this will have been worthwhile!

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The Boston Liberator's avatar
The Boston Liberator
2m

If i looked like that id want to ban independent cameras from the room too

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