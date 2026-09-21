A ‘sea rescue is not a crime’ sign visible in a protest. Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Far-right mouthbreathers have forced a lifeboat station in Portsmouth, on England’s south coast, to temporarily close down, as part of their campaign to shit up public spaces in order to keep out asylum seekers.

The station has already been closed for more than a week, ever since a bunch of white supremacist scum rolled up to beat up on cops just like it’s the Battle of Lewisham all over again.

Why do I seem so certain of what these assholes are? Well, first of all, it’s obvious. Secondly, the activities of the English Defence League or UKIP whatever those dopes are calling themselves this year is indistinguishable from the pasty, unhygienic-looking National Front/BNP dipshits with their dipshit red suspenders who used to come out to London and do their dipshit Heil Hitler salutes that I had to walk past as a little English kid.

Fuck Nazis and everybody like them forever! They are the reason I am the way I am today.

Anyway, back to the story, you may recall that I wrote last week about a similar bunch of bullshit happening in Dover.

Hey, they were just following odors, I mean orders! Some livestreaming fuck got these assholes all riled up in Portsmouth, just like I wrote about the other day with Dover, and they all showed up to block roads, scream, and stink up the place until police finally started to threaten arrest at 3 a.m.

OK, so here’s where I want to get very serious, because I need to point something out. Many of you may have forgotten this because you are not motivated by intense venom and spite like I am, which is probably better for your blood pressure, but this is exactly the pattern that we saw (and still see) at the US-Mexico border. Same disinfo; same tactics; probably some of the same people involved.

I wrote about it the other day but here’s the short version of how this works:

Public figure starts farting out nonsense about [insert out-group here]. That could be immigrants, or trans people like it currently is in a lot of the United States, or women, or people of color, etc. You get the idea. The group doesn’t really matter. Non-public figures start deliberately repeating what they have said, but with more inflammatory language, as they have more freedom to do so. This also includes botnets and fake accounts. A few assholes — the types who always want to go out and beat down on other people, who we used to keep out of our establishments but who apparently now are running fucking foreign policy — go out and beat up members of the new out-group. The public figure who started all this shit goes “See? The public agrees with me!” and passes shitty policy, and all those shitheel mouthbreathers back them up. This offers the illusion of broad support, as long as you don’t look too closely.

(Variation: Some of those mouthbreathing shitheel bullies also work in the press.) END GOAL: Lots of people who don’t deserve it suffer and die for no reason, because the types of people who should be nowhere near power are now in power. Nice work all around, assholes!

Fun fact: This used to be called “inauthentic organization,” back when all the debunkers hadn’t been canceled yet. (Oh hey look, here’s something I wrote about inauthentic organization around the concept of “critical race theory” all the way back in 2021, and did anybody listen? No they did not.)

In this way it’s possible for the worst scumbags with the least popular opinions on the planet to gin up support for whatever bullshit they want. It turns out a depressing number of people love being told how and what to think and what to do about it, and those types of people love to show up at ports to try to intimidate vulnerable asylum-seekers.

This has been the pattern all the way down the line, because there are a bunch of people who have wormed their way into power who are assholes at best, and eugenicists at worst, and at their service are eager-beaver all-opportunity bigots with absolutely no brains of their own, just waiting to be told who to harass next. It’s how, like, I dunno, for instance, 11 people managed to ban books for half the United States. It’s how all those lickspittles keep on showing up at the US-Mexico border to try to fuck with the asylum-seekers there.

How do I know this? Hahahahahahahahahahaha. I’m soaking in it, just like you!

In fact, the photographs and the footage I’ve seen out of Portsmouth and Dover seem identical to photos and video showing a bunch of American Karens of all sexes with their faces all wrinkled up like anuses because they were screaming racisms at little kids seeking asylum in California a few years back.

Yup, looks just like them!

It’s how it’s worked all along. I hate that it has been going on for years — decades, even — and that many of us have pointed this out, and yet it is still working. It’s like everybody just decided to collectively deny that it’s this easy to manipulate policy in democratic nations by just leveraging a little tiny bit of social pressure.

The solution here is obvious: quit listening to racists. But a lot of politicians don’t want to quit listening to fucking racists, because they are either also racist themselves, or they desperately need to be liked by everybody, even smelly racist turds. To which I say: fucking get over it. No one likes politicians anyway! If you want to be liked, go work as a garbageman. Everybody loves the trash guy!

But once again, England looks like it’s trying to be just like the US of A, with its shitty politicians, its nationalist politicians, and its ugly, smelly, lumpen Nazi scum pretending to just have concerns about “national sovereignty.” Yeah, you know who else had “concerns” about that? The fucking National Front.

In other words, the dipshits you’re listening to are pale, and I do mean pale, imitations of our own dipshits.

Do you really want to be like us, Brits? Do you really?

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