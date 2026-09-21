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Baconzgood's avatar
Baconzgood
2h

I believe NOT attempting a Sea Rescue is a Maritime crime under international law.

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
2h

Color me confused, but when exactly did Nazis become the good guys?

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