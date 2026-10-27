Wonkette

Wonkette

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Mighty Little Dog's avatar
Mighty Little Dog
5h

Seems Net&Yahoo may be losing his election, oh that would be fine.

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Russell Jones's avatar
Russell Jones
5h

For anyone who appreciates a good judicial clownhammering, I highly recommend Judge Bennett's concurring opinion, which starts on page 18 of the PDF. Bennett reiterates that the court lacks jurisdiction to decide the appeal, but notes that even if jurisdiction existed, the government's case is dog shit on the merits, and then proceeds to slap the trumpanzee dissenter around for awhile. Bennett even tells us in a footnote that there's lots more reasons why the government's case is bereft of substantive merit, but time constraints prohibited him from addressing anything other than the most painfully and obviously dispositive reasons.

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