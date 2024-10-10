Ever since the COVID vaccine came out, anti-vaxxers have been desperate to find proof that it kills people. They’ve resorted to harassing the family members of people whose obituaries noted that they “died suddenly,” insisting that those people actually died because they took the vaccine, claiming that every celebrity who dies is killed by the vaccine even if they’re 108 years old. It’s very, very important to them. After all, how do you convince anyone that the vaccine will kill them if it never kills anyone else?

Dr. Tam Ky Nguyen, an internist in Orange County, California, had clearly hoped to aid in the effort by falsely claiming that a patient of his who died of a stroke actually died from taking the vaccine — but he got caught, and now he’s in trouble.

In May of 2021, after a 58-year old woman was hospitalized with a stroke at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital, Nguyen diagnosed her with an “adverse reaction” to the Moderna vaccine. When she died, he listed the cause of death as “respiratory and multiple organ failure” caused by the Moderna vaccine, without any “evidence or objective information.” Both respiratory failure and multiple organ failure are common among stroke victims, and there is literally no reason to assume that they were caused by a vaccine.

Nguyen would later lose his clinical privileges at the hospital after sending officials what we must be sure were some very normal and reasonable missives about the COVID-19 virus.

The medical board began investigating Nguyen after he refused to submit to a sorely needed psychiatric evaluation from Fountain Valley. In addition to this incident, they also found two other incidents where the doctor’s anti-vaccine nonsense had harmed patients at the hospital.

In July of 2021, Nguyen cited a 67-year-old woman’s COVID-19 pneumonia diagnosis as an “adverse reaction” to the Pfizer vaccine and prescribed her twice the recommended dosage of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil) to treat it — despite the fact that it had already been proven ineffective in treating COVID-19.

When another physician consulting on the case told him to stop doing that, Nguyen then claimed that he was actually using the hydroxychloroquine to treat the patient’s “arthritis.” He also told the patient not to get a booster shot, which is a pretty bad thing to tell a 67-year-old woman.

In another instance that July, Nguyen claimed that a 66-year-old man suffering from pneumonitis and other related ailments was suffering from a “possible adverse autoimmune reaction to COVID-19 vaccination.” He also told this patient to avoid getting any more COVID vaccines.

So basically, no matter what people came in for, Nguyen was going to claim that their ailment was related to the COVID vaccine. Runny nose? COVID vaccine. Scoliosis? COVID vaccine. Broken foot? COVID vaccine.

Donate Just Once!

As a result of this nonsense, Nguyen has been charged by the medical board of California for “gross negligence and failure to maintain adequate records.”

Nguyen will be allowed to dispute the medical board’s claim at a hearing, which will determine whether he is punished and to what degree — losing his license to practice medicine is very much on the table, and hopefully that is what will happen.

We can’t very well have doctors running around diagnosing people incorrectly just because they have an agenda to push or are so brainwashed that they see “adverse reactions to vaccines” in every possible ailment.

At least not until Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is our new Secretary of Health and Human Services, anyway.

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!