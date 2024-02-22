Earlier this week, there was a false report going around Infowars and other “news sources” where they kind of just make things up, claiming that the Red Cross wouldn’t accept blood from people who had been vaccinated against COVID.

My God, they were overjoyed. Just absolutely deliriously thrilled, thinking that the medical establishment had finally confirmed what they knew to be true in their guts all along.

Just look at this guy. This was the best day of his life. He couldn’t stop smiling!

That’s Canadian conspiracy theorist Chris Sky, who ran for mayor of Toronto last year on a platform of banning 15-minute cities and digital IDs. (And he would have won, too, if the whole thing hadn’t been rigged!) He’s a real piece of work.

They based this on the fact that the Red Cross asks if you’ve been recently vaccinated on their questionnaire to determine if you’re qualified to donate blood. This is, of course, not because the blood is “tainted,” but because many people get sick for a few days after taking the vaccine. The Red Cross won’t take your blood if you have a fever or are otherwise ill. Most of us already know that. They also won’t take your blood if you are anemic, if you are on certain other medications or if you are taking antibiotics.

Alas, the celebration was short-lived. On Wednesday, woman-abusing creep Steven Crowder shared a clip of an “undercover journalist” talking to the Red Cross and finding out that they don’t even separate vaccinated and unvaccinated blood.

“BREAKING!” he announced on social media. “[A Red Cross] official tells undercover journalist they DO NOT SEPARATE donated blood based on COVID-19 vaccination status; ADMITS unvaccinated recipients can UNWITTINGLY RECEIVE blood from vaccinated donors.”

It’s a real nice touch, I think, to have an “undercover journalist” call in to find out what the Red Cross has been saying publicly for years. That way people will think it’s something they’ve been hiding.

The “undercover journalist” pretended to be a doctor with no familiarity with blood transfusion protocols and called up the Red Cross to ask if her “patients” would be able to only get unvaccinated blood if they need a transfusion.

The person on the other end of the call explained that of course they don’t separate vaccinated and unvaccinated blood and that if her “patients” want only “unvaccinated blood” they have to use their own blood that they’d previously taken and had set aside or blood from a family member.

The Red Cross worker explained to the person obviously pretending to be a doctor that the reason they ask is because they wouldn’t take blood from someone currently experiencing side effects — specifically referencing a donor who got tinnitus after being vaccinated and was told she wouldn’t be able to donate. Tinnitus is known to be a side-effect of several vaccines and while the CDC hasn’t been able to “find any data suggesting a link between Covid-19 vaccines and tinnitus," cases of it happening have been well-documented. It’s not ideal, sure, but there’s nothing on earth that has no possibility of unwanted side-effects, including drinking water. (If you drink too much water you can get hyponatremia AKA a sodium deficiency!)

Did they actually, seriously think the Red Cross was going to separate vaccinated blood and unvaccinated blood to accommodate the beliefs of ridiculous conspiracy theorists? What did they think was going to happen if they went into an emergency room unconscious? The doctors would wait to see which kind of blood they want? Did they think a blood sommelier would bring them a menu of options to choose from? “Oh, I’ll take the blood of a 26-year-old unvaccinated brunette with no history of seasonal allergies, thank you!”

The responses to this non-revelation were wild.

Janna M., whose profile states that she is a nurse, wrote, “This is exactly why my chart says no transfusions,” and then further explained that she would prefer death over getting a blood transfusion with vaccinated blood.

Neal C. responded, “I have knocked on multiple blood bus doors at walmart and asked ‘[I]f a person has taken the covid shot can they still donate blood?’ the response has been ‘yes’ [I[ then said ‘ok, so you are taking contaminated blood?’ I then get the door slammed in my face!”

Wow, can you believe they wouldn’t want to talk to him?

User Henry Facey added that he was also mad at the Red Cross helping immigrants not freeze to death. “The American Red Cross is giving out blankets in all the different ILLEGAL migrant centers across this country. They raise questions about donation eligibility, but they don’t care if you receive vaccinated blood or not? Color me shocked!”

SJ Swami tried to sound intellectual about it (and failed), writing, “This revelation underscores a critical gap in blood donation protocols, posing potential risks for unvaccinated recipients. Transparency and stringent screening are imperative to ensure safety and informed consent.”

The only safety risk is that they would bleed out and die because they refused transfusion that might have come from a vaccinated person.

Someone using the handle A Nobody added, “They just need to look for the blood that is so clotted it looks like raspberry JELLO,” demonstrating some real medical expertise.

“Thus,” opined A_FL_Salt, “opening the door to malpractice lawsuits when recipients get injured or die from getting tainted blood. We damn well know high rollers are getting the pureblood while the plebs get the depopulation supply. Imagine the chain expenses insurance companies are facing both medical and liability on this? A cost pass onto us!”

Oh boy, does that ever seem like a thing that is really happening in real life.

There were also some very healthy and normal reactions to this on the Great Awakening message board (the QAnon one):

“Ask for the "Jehovah's Witness Protocol" if you have to have an operation. Avoids all blood products, and hence is safer.” “Red cross does not care if pure bloods get poisoned. Something must be impacting the money. Which is probably the sales of blood to big pharma. The poisoned blood will not created the products big pharma uses to make meds....big pharma tells blood gatherers ‘pure blood only’. That makes sense to me.” “They wanted to give me a transfusion summer of 2022 for a bleeding stomach ulcer. I told them no vaxxed blood. I would only take blood from someone who was not vaxxed. I signed out AMA. What can they do for me as the bleeding had stopped on it's own, PTL?”

So, these people are going to refuse blood transfusions and possibly die, because they don’t want to accidentally get vaccinated blood, because they believe it will kill them. Take a moment to really absorb that one.

I think part of the outrage is because many of them are living in a full-on LARP in which everyone has come around to their way of thinking on the COVID vaccine and there are only a few “backwards” outliers who think it’s a good thing. Either that, or they think that by pretending this is the world they are living in, people who don’t pay that much attention will assume that’s the case. Like, they are more or less doing The Secret.

If the Red Cross were to accommodate their beliefs, that would be a huge win for them. It would allow them to point to it and say “See? If the vaccines were really ‘safe and effective,’ the Red Cross wouldn’t be doing this!” like they were doing the other day with the fake news that they weren’t taking vaccinated blood.

At this point — especially given that they say they are willing to die to remain “purebloods” — I don’t think this is about the actual vaccine at all, so much as it is that being opposed to the vaccine is fulfilling an emotional/psychological need that these people cannot imagine living without. It makes them feel good to call themselves “purebloods,” to imagine all of the vaccinated people dropping dead from myocarditis (which you’re far more likely to get with actual COVID) and realizing they were wrong to believe the vaccine was safe. They like the idea of all the “smart” doctors and medical organizations having to admit that the conspiracy theorists were right all along.

This has yet to happen, and it most definitely will not, so they have to will it into existence by pretending that it is.

