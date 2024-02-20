Alexei Navalny, Wikimedia Commons

On Saturday, Russian authorities told opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s mother and lawyer that his cause of death was “sudden death syndrome” — a dreadful malady that seems to have plagued many prominent Russians over the centuries, including like 90 percent of Ivan the Terrible’s immediate family and probably a few nobles during Peter the Great’s foray into dentistry.

Yet, some anti-vaxxers have an even less believable-sounding theory about his death. They claim Navalny actually died from complications related to the COVID vaccine, because of how he took the “bad” MRNA vaccine and not the “good” Russian vaccine.

As you may recall, unless you’ve blocked it out, anti-vaxxers believe that “sudden death,” “died suddenly,” or any death related to a heart issue or a blood clot is secret code for “they died from the vaccine but we won’t tell you because want more people to die from the vaccine!

One blue-checked user, who apparently falsely claims to be an ER nurse at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center, claimed that she heard “doctors suspect it was caused by the Pfizer vaccine.”

I do hope for her next act she claims to be the real Anastasia.

“Alexei Navalny died from the COVID vaccine and the fact that nobody wants to admit it is shameful,” wrote whoever is in charge of the account for the Bruin Republicans of UCLA. “Why would you blame Putin for something Navalny did to himself by taking an experimental mRNA vaccine?”

“So according to the most recent autopsy results of Alexei Navalny, the 47-year-old's cause of death is a blood clot in the heart,” said some guy named Richard. Doctors suspect it was caused by vaccination against the coronavirus with the Pfizer vaccine. Apparently Navalny was vaccinated four times....”

Again, these doctors who “suspect it was caused by vaccination” do not exist. Also, there has not been an autopsy yet and we will likely not get any results for a while. These people are all just repeating the same nonsense they read in other people’s tweets.

Now, some state-run media outlets like RT have reported that Navalny died from a blood clot, but they have not provided any sources for that assertion. Additionally, the New York Times reports that “Anna Karetnikova, who oversaw pretrial detention centers in the Moscow region, said in her experience ‘blood clotting’ was a common shorthand for lethal cases that prison authorities had no intention of investigating.”

“An infuriated Navalny supporter told Australian media today that anti-vaxxers & Putin supporters are ‘dangerous,’ wrote Twitter user Jamie McIntire. “The Irony: Navalny had 5 Pfizer jabs because he refused to take the Russian Sputnik non MRNA vaccine and died of a sudden blood clot in the brain (stroke).”

The thing that breaks my mind here is that someone had to come up with this to begin with. This isn’t mere speculation, this isn’t, “Oh, I think that’s an Illuminati hand gesture!” or “Donald Trump is putting special secret messages in his social media posts for us to decode!” It is a statement of “facts.” it is nonexistent doctors saying things no one ever said. At the very least, the person who came up with it in the first place knows they are lying. That lady who doesn’t work at the hospital she says she’s working at should know she’s lying about at least that.

Honestly, I don’t even know if the other people who share these things actually believe them or if they just desperately want them to be true because they want to be right about this and they want the schadenfreude they were promised when they first set out on this journey. I think about this almost as much as I think about the Peter the Great’s dentistry jones, which is to say “more than you would think.”

This is far from the only conspiracy going around about Navalny’s death and we can surely expect more in the coming days, weeks, months, years, etc. The fact is, it is highly unlikely that we’re ever really going to know for sure what actually killed him — though we can be pretty darn sure that that it wasn’t the Covid vaccine.

In related news, this morning, Twitter for some reason suspended the account of Yulia Navalnaya, Alexei Navalny’s widow. It was gone for about 45 minutes, but it’s back now. We’re sure it was suspended for a very important reason, because Twitter is a very serious company.

