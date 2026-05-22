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Jennifer A's avatar
Jennifer A
6h

All of this just makes me so sad. I want these young men getting swept up into the manosphere just to get the fuck offline. Pursue some hobbies, join a running club, go to a goddamn happy hour, go to a local bar and get drunk and flirt with women. All of this shit reads like people who have never ever in their lives simply talked to other human beings, face to face. It's as though they view "women" as living in some online terrarium and they are desperate to figure out how to care and feed theirs once they bring it home from the virtual pet store. And that's not how any of this works. Goddamn it, go touch grass, you fucking weirdos.

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Darren A. Simmons's avatar
Darren A. Simmons
6h

“The article from the Institute of Family Studies bemoaned the fact that ‘liberal elites’ sometimes get married and have kids, despite not demanding that everyone else do that as well — a strangely common complaint from the Right these days.”

It’s the authoritarian, top-down, dominance-hierarchical mindset, so inculcated into these people that they can’t even conceive of breaking out of it.

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