Wonkette

Wonkette

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No Quid Bro Code's avatar
No Quid Bro Code
6h

"My daughters are forbidden from college!"

Taliban: Stay off our corner, buddy!

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Sherry's avatar
Sherry
6h

So glad I didn’t marry until my 40’s and that I never had children. So is my husband. We’re doing just fine and in no way feel “unfulfilled”.

Also, get the hell off my lawn!

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