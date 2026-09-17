Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
20m

The US is becoming a global pariah, and certainly Trump is to blame, but so are all of the spineless Republicans that have refused to exercise their duties as defined in our constitutional framework to stop all this. And now the UN has announced "reasonable grounds" to conclude that the US committed war crimes in Iran, so great trajectory there.

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
2h

Unfortunately, in the end the USA is not indispensable. And especially if there's always the risk that Americans will want to prioritize their bigotry and elect more racist bombthrowers to destroy everything. Keep in mind, this current stupid trade war with Canada is all because America's Pilonidal Cyst has ripped up multiple agreements including his own just at random.

Murc's Law allows this kind of situation. Here we have just random synapses that fire and get a bug in this guy's ass and he decides he's going to throw out imaginary numbers. And the risk of this continuing to happen as America self-owns means that the world probably is going to start moving on from us. Because only Democrats are required to be attached to reality. And that's a bad situation to be in.

It's a shame to see this happen, but I understand.

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