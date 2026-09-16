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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
29m

I have to fast for 12 hours as I am having bloodwork done tomorrow morning. This was Harry’s face when I explained what fasting meant.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-338889744?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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chascates's avatar
chascates
4h

"Federal officials acknowledge that President Donald Trump’s planned triumphal arch will unavoidably harm historic sites if built as planned, but they say the project must move forward, according to a National Park Service document and emails obtained by The Washington Post.

Trump’s 250-foot-tall proposed arch would be built in Memorial Circle, a traffic roundabout tucked inside Washington’s boundaries near Arlington National Cemetery. Historic preservationists, veterans groups and others have called on the administration to shrink the monument’s planned size or build it elsewhere, warning that the towering structure would overshadow the cemetery, interrupt the solemn corridor that was intended between the cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial, and create other disruptions.

National Park Service officials agree that the arch would adversely affect the cemetery, the Lincoln Memorial and several dozen other historic sites.

The NPS proposal says that since the harms cannot be avoided, federal officials would pursue efforts that they contend would mitigate the arch’s impact, such as creating new signs and webpages to explain the project to the public."

https://archive.ph/Mqn3c

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